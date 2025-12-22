Credit: University of Michigan Athletics

At this point, some think the University of Michigan Athletic Department needs to clean house, salt the earth, and never look back.

Interim head football coach Biff Poggi admits that the environment within that program has been “malfunctioning” for years, but he’s confident that, if given the chance, he could fix it.

Preparing his team for the Citrus Bowl, Poggi said on Monday that athletic director Warde Manuel told the team that he hopes to hire a coach between Christmas and the bowl game (Dec. 31). Poggi, meanwhile, has expressed interest in the job. However, he was very willing to offer a blunt assessment of what needs to change following several scandals, Sherrone Moore’s firing, and the fallout of that situation.

“It has been five years of, let’s just call it what it is, a malfunctioning organization where there’s something every year,” Poggi said. “I know that the athletic director has made it very clear he doesn’t want any more of that. If I am named the coach — which again, I don’t know if I am — there will be massive self-examination of what happens in the building, and you can expect a lot of changes.”

While he said he was “shocked” by the situation surrounding Moore and his dismissal, he acknowledged that there had been frustration behind the scenes for some time.

“To me, and I think a lot of our coaches, it kind of stopped being fun,” Poggi said. “It’s been a long time. It was just not a comfortable (situation).”

The interim coach admitted that he has had several interviews with people at Michigan, but remains unsure of whether or not he’ll get the nod for the full-time gig.

“I’m being considered,” Poggi said. “I’ve had multiple interviews, multiple conversations. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just appreciate being considered, and we’ll see what happens.”

Poggi did lay out why he thinks he’s the best person for the job, saying that while his current role is as a caretaker, he feels strongly that he has the knowledge and desire to turn the program around.

“I have one job right now, and that’s what Warde told me to do, to love and care for the kids,” Poggi said. “That’s it. And, you know, we do know something about football. I’ve probably been the head coach for 300 games in high school and college. Football’s football. That’s it right now.

“It’s not about winning a game. It’s not about auditioning. It’s not about anything. It’s about focusing on these kids and their families, and that’s it. That was my mandate, and that’s what I’m trying to do every single day.

“I know what the hell I’m doing. I have a long 10-year history of knowledge of this place. This place is really important to me. Oof our boys played here, Henry. And we have two daughters who, most of you don’t know about, graduated from here or are graduating. And this place has been great to them. One’s a doctor. One’s going to be a doctor. Henry, talk about the power of Michigan, you all remember Henry. He’s now an investment banker.