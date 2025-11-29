Credit: Ben Garrett

Friday’s Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs was a wild affair, including a bench-clearing fight midway through the game.

What happened after the game might have been even wilder.

After the game, Kiffin told ABC sideline reporter Taylor McGregor that he had yet to decide whether or not he’d stay with Ole Miss or take another job, but that decision would come the next day. Then, as he was leaving the field, he stopped and turned back, getting face-to-face with On3 writer and Ole Miss podcaster Ben Garrett.

“You want to walk in here and call me a hoe?” Kiffin asked. “We’ll see how that goes,” before he stormed off.

Earlier in the week on his Talk of Champions podcast covering Ole Miss football, Garrett said, “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife; hoes don’t act right,” a Ludacris lyric he used to reference Kiffin’s reputation for job-hopping.

During the post-game press conference, Kiffin explained that he felt being referred to in that manner was so disrespectful that he couldn’t help but respond. However, another reporter then pushed back on the Ole Miss coach, saying the comment was not a personal attack but a reference to the notion of “commitment,” which Kiffin clearly did not appreciate either.

Late Friday night, Garrett got back behind the mic to react to the Egg Bowl and his confrontation with Kiffin, offering his own clarification of the comments.

“Number one, I didn’t call ain’t given a hoe,” said Garrett. “Great sentence, and it’s true. I used the metaphor clunkly. Is that a word? ‘You can’t turn a hoe until housewife hos don’t act right.’ But it was more about the disloyalty of the last couple of weeks, including the brazen moves of sending family members on information-gathering missions to Baton Rouge and Gainesville, and then have the gall to say, ‘How dare you ask about it?’ But that’s neither here nor there.”

Garrett also pushed back on criticism that he didn’t stand up to Kiffin or cowered when approached by the head coach.

“It’s been a hit to the pride, yes, when you all say, I cowered. I disagree,” he said. “As someone who’s dealt with a hot-headed nature for most of his life, but has really worked hard, particularly, God has interceded, for the last two years, I was proud of the way I handled it in the moment. That’s what’s so bad. It’s like, dang, I put my hand on this man’s shoulder. I listened. I didn’t react emotionally. I came back, and I wanted to respond, and he’s already headed up the tunnel.

“Should I have emoted more, folks? Should I have fought Lane Kiffin?”

Ultimately, Garrett stood by his criticism of Kiffin, saying that Ole Miss has given him everything he could want, and it’s “insulting” not to commit to the school and players.

“Ole Miss has given you everything. They’re 11 and 1. They’ll match whatever salary, they’ll match whatever NIL they need to. I know all of the people in Pontotoc, in New Albany, in Tupelo, and everywhere. Do you know these people that are giving real money, like third-grade teachers, out of their paycheck, and they don’t make nine million to make sure that you have a roster that can go in? Have you ever thanked them?

“Meanwhile, Clark Lea commits, Eli Drinkwitz commits, Mike Elko commits, Dan Lanning. It’s a slap in the face. It’s insulting.

“Just like you think me calling you a hoe, which I didn’t do, is insulting. It’s way worse to me to spit in the face of all of these people who give a sh*t about you. Honestly, including me, it helps us all when you do well. Just do well. No one is actively coming after you.

“I regret my role and how this turned out. I do not regret the metaphor because it’s apt. You want to prove me wrong? Stay.”

UPDATE: Garrett responded to Awful Announcing’s X post of the story, saying, “We talked on the phone an hour ago. It’s all good.”