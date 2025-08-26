Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show on YouTube

Ben DiNucci is ending up in sports media after all.

We previously joked that DiNucci breaking his own news of the Falcons signing him to a deal would be his foray into becoming an NFL insider; we didn’t expect that it would bear fruit so soon.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on social media that he’ll be calling the Bucknell-Air Force game for CBS Sports Network this Saturday. As he’s wont to do, DiNucci posted the news himself, saying he’s “excited to be behind the mic” for the season opener.

Excited about this next opportunity… See you Saturday at 330pm ET 🫡🎙️@CBSSportsCFB https://t.co/2ezddKjTLb pic.twitter.com/hmgf7WPSZn — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) August 25, 2025

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. DiNucci was released by the Falcons just a few days ago as teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53, marking his seventh career release. Most players would be scrambling for another tryout or contemplating their next move. DiNucci apparently decided to skip the uncertainty and jump straight into the broadcast booth.

“I’ve been in this situation a couple of times the last couple of years,” DiNucci said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “Don’t necessarily want to be waiting around again all Fall, just stressing myself out, watching NFL games on Sunday. So, I’m excited to move on a little bit, progress to the next chapter of my career outside of football, and looking forward to calling Bucknell vs. Air Force on Saturday.”

And if DiNucci gets a phone call on Friday? Well, he’ll tell him he can’t be anywhere until Sunday.

It’s a remarkably quick pivot. Few players transition from practice squad hopeful to CBS Sports college football commentator in a matter of days, but DiNucci has already proven he’s not only comfortable being his own news source but comfortable in his own skin, too.

CBS Sports clearly sees something in his presence beyond just his limited NFL (and XFL) experience. Whether this represents a genuine career shift or just keeping busy between tryouts remains to be seen. Either way, it beats drowning his sorrows with another airport beer.

Not many beers better than the airport “I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time” beer. Trust me , you wouldn’t understand. pic.twitter.com/zzRSk8SwoW — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) August 23, 2025

CBSSN called Bucknell’s season opener against Navy last year with Carter Blackburn and Randy Cross, though DiNucci’s broadcast partner hasn’t been announced.