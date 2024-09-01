Credit: On3

One of the biggest names in college football media now has a new home.

Ari Wasserman and Max Olson announced they’d leave The Athletic in late July. A week later, Olson announced that he’d return to ESPN after seven years. Wasserman’s next move appeared to be a waiting game, with nothing announced prior to the start of the college football season.

On Sunday morning, right after the first slate of games in Week 1, On3 officially welcomed Ari Wasserman to their team.

“When I think about how college football is — and going to be — consumed by fans, multimedia is right at the center of that vision,” said Wasserman. “On3 has proven from day one that an emphasis on podcasts and videos is a prime focus, along with good, compelling writing. The opportunity to join one of my best friends in this industry and former podcast co-host Andy Staples to recreate the magic was very attractive.

“But when combined with On3’s brand and support of its multimedia endeavors, it was an absolute no-brainer. I came to On3 to make the best college football podcast on Earth and it’s clear to me we have the team to do it here.”

His first published article was about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s stubbornness in taking his program to the second-tier college football.

Thanks to Dabo Swinney’s stubbornness, Clemson has slid to the second tier of college football, @AriWasserman writes. Story: https://t.co/uL8gbuwWiZ pic.twitter.com/uOcBhx6nvG — On3 (@On3sports) September 1, 2024

Wasserman had been with The Athletic since 2017, first joining the publication as its Ohio State football beat writer/columnist. He later transitioned to a more national role, focusing on recruiting impacts, and co-hosted Andy Staples’ podcast before Staples’ departure to On3 last year.

In his statement, Wasserman expressed excitement about reuniting with his former co-host. Together, they’ll bring daily analysis of college football’s dynamic landscape to the On3 YouTube channel with their new show, Andy & Ari On3.

While at The Athletic, Wasserman carved out a niche by focusing on recruiting. He co-hosted the “The Official Visit” video series with Olson, touring college campuses nationwide. Unlike many in the industry, Wasserman delved deeper into the recruiting process, highlighting not only the prospects’ decisions but also the coaches’ perspectives and their crucial role in program development.

That’s without mentioning his podcast presence, which On3 surely will take advantage of, with the outlet reuniting Wasserman with his former co-host.

The show is now complete. @AriWasserman has joined @On3sports! So come join us for the first edition of Andy and Ari On3.https://t.co/tOEmTUB4fJ pic.twitter.com/nqrMHIkdIk — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 1, 2024

[On3]