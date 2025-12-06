Photo Credit: ESPN

No. 25 James Madison blew out Troy 31-14 in the Sun Belt Championship on Friday night, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Dukes running back Wayne Knight led the way with 212 yards on the ground over 21 carries (10.2 AVG), including a 73-yard touchdown run.

Right before the touchdown, the ESPN broadcast showed a highlight of James Madison athletic director Matt Roan getting a microphone to tell the crowd to stop throwing snowballs. It had been an issue earlier in the game and in the pregame, with fans even throwing snowballs toward Troy players. Roan informed fans that throwing snowballs could result in a penalty against James Madison (this happened in an Air Force-Colorado State game in 2023).

Seconds after showing the video, Knight got loose for a 73-yard touchdown.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff showed incredible wherewithal and wit to go from explaining the snowball situation to making a terrific Seinfeld reference as Knight crossed the end zone for a score.

Come for the James Madison AD telling students to stop throwing snowballs, stay for the Wayne Knight 73-yard touchdown run. Complete with a top-tier “JAMBALAYA!” Newman reference on the call from ESPN’s Anish Shroff. 🏈🎙️ #CFB #Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/fV2WGbEQ7C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2025

“JAMBALAYA!”

For those who may not know, Wayne Knight is also the name of an actor who played Newman on Seinfeld (you might also recognize him from Jurassic Park or Space Jam).

And in one of the most popular Seinfeld episodes, “The Soup Nazi”, Newman has a big craving for a jambalaya soup. He exclaims, “JAMBALAYA!” just as Shroff did.

Shroff knew the assignment on that one and made a call that Seinfeld fans will definitely appreciate.