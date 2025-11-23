Photo Credit: ACC Network/ESPN

The Stanford Cardinal are in good hands with Andrew Luck as the football program’s general manager.

Known for his intelligence and excellent football IQ, the former star Indianapolis Colts quarterback showed on Saturday night that he also brings exceptional energy to the sidelines on gameday.

Luck was being interviewed by ACC Network reporter Kendra Douglas and wanted to still keep his eyes on Stanford’s game vs Cal behind them.

Andrew Luck leaves an ACC Network interview to celebrate a Stanford touchdown. 🏈🎙️😂 #CFB pic.twitter.com/9M2ORMgJ8A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2025

“We were talking a little bit about how important [the Cal-Stanford rivalry] is, for you, being able to be a part of it, how meaningful is it?” Douglas asked Luck to begin the interview.

“It’s huge,” Luck said. “It was great to be in as a player, and now be as a GM and watch these guys. I’m going to watch here for a second.”

And right then, Stanford safety Jay Green recovered a Cal fumble near midfield and returned it for a Cardinal touchdown.

Luck went wild and walked closer to the field to encourage Green and celebrate the touchdown.

“Oh, ball!” Luck exclaimed as the fumble happened. “Go, Jay! Go! Go, Jay! Go!”

“Hell of a job by Omar (Staples) and Jay Green,” an ecstatic Luck said in a brief return to the interview. “It’s good! Let’s get it going now! Appreciate it!”

Luck then returned to celebrate the touchdown with Stanford players on the sideline.

“That’s what that is all about right there,” ACC Network play-by-play announcer Chris Cotter said while laughing. “That is exactly why you’ve got a guy like Andrew Luck. You said it earlier- he is hands-on!”

“You’ve said it a couple of times, but not a lot of GMs you’re seeing on the sideline drinking water, clapping hands with the guys, coaching, encouraging,” ACC Network color commentator Max Browne added. “You know, Stanford is in a unique spot where, obviously, Frank Wright, he’s going to transition out here in a couple weeks. Andrew Luck has really had to recruit as if he is the head coach, as they try to build it towards the future. And then also, the other GM duties that most GMs have- working with campus, admissions, fundraising. But Luck takes on more than I think any GMs around college football.”

Luck starred at quarterback at Stanford, and now he’s bringing the same impact off the field.