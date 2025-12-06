Screengrab via ABC

Tulane defeated North Texas in the battle of the greens on Friday night in the American Conference championship game. The Green Wave swept away the Mean Green with a 34-21 victory in the contest that will give Tulane an excellent chance at the College Football Playoff as one of the top five ranked conference champions.

But the moment of glory in receiving the conference championship trophy was filled not with pomp and circumstance, but with awkward silence.

As ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich prepared to introduce the trophy presentation, there were moments where it appeared his mic cut out. Then, there were long periods of silence where American conference commissioner Tim Pernetti was standing next to him.

All the while, Pernetti can be seen talking t0 someone off-screen, seemingly asking if they were on the air while Kessenich was speaking next to him. That distraction appeared to then stop the ESPN reporter in his tracks.

Was the delay because of the technical difficulties? Was it because things weren’t quite figured out all the way with the commissioner of the conference how this was going to go? After what seemed like an eternity, Kessenich introduced two sponsors who supported the championship game and then finally Pernetti.

Once Pernetti was able to get the mic, he introduced Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall (who will be on his way to Florida once the Green Wave season ends) and the celebrations could begin in full with the trophy presentation.

It certainly wasn’t the most awkward trophy presentation we’ve ever seen. That goes to the Chevy guy at the 2014 World Series. But hopefully for the Tulane Green Wave their experience in the College Football Playoff goes a bit more smoothly.