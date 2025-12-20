Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Alex Caruso replaced Johnny Manziel as College GameDay‘s guest picker on Saturday morning in College Station.

In a since-deleted tweet, College GameDay announced on Wednesday that Manziel would be the guest picker for Saturday’s show ahead of Texas A&M’s playoff game against Miami. But during Saturday’s broadcast, host Rece Davis announced that Alex Caruso, the former Texas A&M basketball player and two-time NBA champion, would be the guest picker instead.

Neither ESPN nor Manziel has provided an explanation for the change, though Pat McAfee thanked Caruso for “stepping up.”

Manziel was in Miami on Friday night for the Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul fight at the Kaseya Center. The fight went six rounds, with Joshua knocking out Paul around midnight ET. That would have left Manziel little time to get from Miami to College Station for Saturday morning’s show, which began at 9 a.m. ET.

The thing is, Manziel was also scheduled to work for Bleacher Report during Saturday’s game as a field-side correspondent. Bleacher Report announced earlier this week that Manziel would join the B/R No Huddle team live from Kyle Field at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and continue working throughout the game.

That role would have required him to be at Kyle Field for the same time slot as College GameDay anyway. Manziel was not present on the live pregame show, which featured Mike Golic Jr. and B/R contributor Ray G instead.

This isn’t the first time Manziel has been scheduled as a College GameDay guest picker. He appeared on the show before Texas A&M’s season opener against Notre Dame in August 2024.