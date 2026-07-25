Credit: WVTM

Aaron Suttles was once a decorated sportswriter for The Tuscaloosa News and The Athletic. Now he’s been arrested on prostitution charges as part of a wider human trafficking operation.

Suttles helped The Tuscaloosa News win a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on a tornado in April 2011. He also covered the Crimson Tide for years for both the local outlet and nationally at The Athletic until 2023. The longtime sportswriter then left the industry to become the director of content for Yea, Alabama, the official NIL organization of the school.

But instead of writing the headlines, he found himself in the them this week. Suttles was one of 15 men arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

According to their website, Yea Alabama is “The Official Fan Experience of Alabama Athletics and facilitates authentic name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Alabama student-athletes. When you subscribe to Yea Alabama you get exclusive, all-access content, breaking news, announcements and more directly from the source.”

Yea Alabama confirmed that Suttles had been suspended while an internal investigation is underway.

While Suttles covered the Alabama Crimson Tide for years, he did make one notable misstep in his sportswriting career when he prematurely reported the death of legendary quarterback Ken Stabler. Stabler’s daughter Kendra commented on Suttles’ arrest on social media saying, “Sometimes life has a way of reminding us that integrity matters. When my dad, Ken Stabler, passed away, an Alabama reporter rushed to be first instead of being right. He reported my father’s death before it was confirmed and before our family had the opportunity to tell the people we loved. He later had to retract the story. That pain stays with a family forever. Today, the same reporter was arrested on unrelated charges. I don’t celebrate anyone’s downfall, but I do believe that character eventually has a way of revealing itself. Call it accountability. Call it karma.”

According to WBRC, Suttles was charged with paying a prostitute $100 for sexual activity and was released after issuing a $1,000 bond. Although he was working for Alabama’s NIL outlet, the university told the local station he was not an employee of the school.