Photo Credit: News 19 (WHNT; CBS)

What would you splurge on if you won the lottery? A house? A car? Maybe a yacht? Traveling the world?

One Alabama woman would go a very different route.

Guntersville, AL resident Susie Conerly appeared on a segment for Huntsville’s News 19 (CBS affiliate WHNT) about the Powerball jackpot soaring to $1.8 million Saturday, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Conerly was asked what she would spend her money on if she won the jackpot.

“I’ll tell ya exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million- I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama,” Conerly said. “And then I’d take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD (Greg Byrne).”

That sums up what SEC football means to many. And it summarizes the expectations Alabama fans have for the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban won six national titles at Alabama before retiring in January 2024. The Alabama legend — and current ESPN analyst — was replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who was coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in his second season with Washington.

It hasn’t gone as smoothly for DeBoer so far. The Crimson Tide went 9-4 (and lost the ReliaQuest Bowl) in 2024, and they suffered an embarrassing loss to Florida State in the 2025 season’s Week 1 after entering the game ranked No. 8 in the country. With the loss, Alabama fell to No. 21 in the AP poll.

DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million contract with Alabama on January 8, 2024. His buyout would currently cost approximately $63 million.

That’s an enormous amount of money to move on from a head coach, but Conerly is prepared to make that happen if the lottery goes her way.