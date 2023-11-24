Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on The Game in Ann Arbor, Michigan this Saturday. The 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and 3rd-ranked Wolverines will collide in their annual tilt on Fox. This year’s version has a lot of added juice due to the cheating scandal surrounding the Wolverines over the past few weeks. As you might expect, ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ and Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ will air live from Ann Arbor on the Michigan campus.

ESPN tabbed a former Wolverine great to join the show this weekend. Detroit Lions star EDGE and Michigan alum Aidan Hutchinson will be this week’s guest picker. On3 Sports reported the news on Friday.

“ESPN is bringing out the big guns for College GameDay in Ann Arbor in Week 13, on hand for Ohio State at Michigan. On Friday, it was revealed Wolverines legend and Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson was returning to town for the show, ready to serve as the Celebrity Guest Picker on Saturday,” the publication wrote.

Hutchinson starred for Michigan in the 2021 season, where they broke through and defeated Ohio State for the first time in ten years. Hutchinson and David Ojabo were two star pass-rushers for the Wolverines that season. Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selected by the Lions, so he didn’t have to go far.

Hutchinson and the Lions played on Thanksgiving Day, so his appearance on ‘GameDay’ isn’t surprising. The atmosphere will undoubtedly be, um, interesting if early returns are any indication.

