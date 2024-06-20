Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This week, the ongoing legal battle between Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference took another turn. FSU attempted to request the state of North Carolina to review the case in their highest court. However, the ACC does not want that attempt to go anywhere.

The Carolina Journal reported new details this week of the ongoing lawsuit. Florida State has requested the North Carolina Supreme Court review the case.

“The Florida school is asking the state Supreme Court to overrule a decision from Business Court Chief Judge Louis Bledsoe. The judge refused FSU’s request to stay proceedings in a lawsuit the ACC filed against FSU last December in North Carolina. Florida Stae wants the legal fight to play out in Florida courts instead,” the publication wrote.

This ongoing tilt stems from unrest between FSU and the ACC. Amid continuing turmoil and realignment chaos in college sports, Florida State has a bone to pick with its own conference. Given the rapid and wild movement around the nation, some others do, too.

The ACC’s Grant of Rights contract and its validity all but keep everything intact. ACC officials have argued that Florida State agreed to those terms and, thus, are not in the right to act how they’ve acted.

The article entails that lawyers from Charlotte and Tallahassee represented FSU in the case and were the ones to ask for the intervention.

ESPN, of course, joined the lawsuit against Florida State in April.

[Carolina Journal]