Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The ACC Championship Game will be played at a new time going forward.

According to Brian Murphy of WRAL in North Carolina, the ACC’s conference championship game will now be played at noon ET on ABC during the Saturday of Championship Weekend. The move comes shortly after the Big 12 opted to move out of the noon ET window in favor of a Friday night window. The ACC Championship Game has traditionally aired head-to-head with the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night, creating tough competition for the conference.

ACC Championship Game is moving to noon on ABC. Game is traditionally a night game, but was played at 4 p.m. (2020) and 1 p.m. (2006, 2007, 2008). — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) January 26, 2026

With the move, all four power-conference championship games will now air in independent windows: the Big 12 on Friday night, the ACC on Saturday at noon, the SEC on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and the Big Ten at 8 p.m. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini suggests the Big 12 and ACC could rotate on a year-by-year basis.

The biggest questions remaining about Championship Weekend scheduling now revolve around the Pac-12 and Mountain West. The new-look Pac-12, which is comprised of Oregon State, Washington State, and several former Mountain West programs, has yet to announce when its conference championship game will be played. The Pac-12 title game, which will air on CBS as part of a five-year media rights agreement struck last year, is likely destined to land as direct competition to either the Big 12 on Friday night or the Big Ten on Saturday night.

The old Mountain West had played its title game in the Friday night slot now belonging to the Big 12, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to think the new Pac-12 might continue that lineage. One would think the conference would rather compete with the Big 12 on Friday than the Big Ten on Saturday, but perhaps there is a preference for Saturday over Friday, either by CBS or the conference. The new, diminished Mountain West will likely take whatever is leftover.

The American Conference, the Sun Belt, and Conference USA also use Friday night windows for their title games, so there is perhaps some more shuffling to be had at the mid-major level as well.

Overall, the ACC’s move to noon makes sense for all parties involved. It made no sense for two power conferences to compete head-to-head. From a viewership maximization standpoint, it was simply inefficient.

Last month, the ACC Championship Game between Duke and Virginia averaged just 3.9 million viewers on ABC, airing directly against the Big Ten Championship Game between Indiana and Ohio State, which drew 18.3 million viewers on Fox. By comparison, the Big 12 Championship game at noon, BYU-Texas Tech, averaged 9 million viewers on ABC, over double the ACC’s audience. In all likelihood, the ACC’s title game will see a much larger audience in the new window.