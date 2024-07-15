Credit: AA

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference introduced plans on Monday to install iPad technology to modernize the game.

ESPN PR had the full details of the news on Monday. The news will lead to the use of on-field technology on the sidelines of college football.

If that sounds crazy to say, it’s because it probably is. But it’s nonetheless true.

The announcement promises players can watch the broadcast feed and camera angles from the sideline and end zones.

Ironically, this move to modernization comes after sign-stealing allegations against the Michigan football program last season. The Wolverines, amid a chase for the College Football Playoff, had been accused of stealing signs from opposing teams, leading to a perceived advantage.

Of course, now that on-field technology can be used in these settings, it somewhat counteracts the Michigan situation and any similar ones that could possibly arise. Of course, we had the infamous “WakeyLeaks” in the late 2010s, but beyond that and the Michigan drama of 2023, it’s largely been an untouched issue.

In any event, college football will be revamped, perhaps in one of the best ways possible. It’s hard to envision modern football without all this, especially with tablets and their rampant use in the NFL. But here we are. It’s not the only precedent being broken down in college sports on Monday.

[ESPN PR]