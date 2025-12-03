Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The ACC is really trying to get the Miami Hurricanes into the playoff.

The conference’s top-ranked team got snubbed from the ACC Championship Game on account of some wonky tiebreaking procedures which sent the 7-5 Duke Blue Devils over the 10-2 Canes. As such, Miami doesn’t have an opportunity to play its way into an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff.

So the ACC is taking matters into its own hands. At least, as much as they can. Throughout the next week, the conference-affiliated ACC Network will re-air Miami’s signature win over Notre Dame at least 13 times as part of a campaign to keep Miami’s at-large considerations alive. The Week 1 affair saw the No. 12 Hurricanes beat the No. 9 Fighting Irish by a score of 27-24.

I respect the commitment. pic.twitter.com/Q1qYTuvgJW — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 2, 2025

If the ACC Network’s Miami football marathon reeks of desperation, that’s because it is a pretty desperate move. Should Duke beat the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, it’s highly likely that the ACC will not get a single team into the College Football Playoff, unless Miami is awarded an at-large bid. So it’s in the conference’s best interest to promote Miami as much as possible in the days leading up to the committee’s selection.

Now, does replaying the team’s signature win a baker’s dozen times move the needle whatsoever? Probably not. ACC Network is so sparsely watched, ESPN doesn’t even bother purchasing Nielsen measurements for the channel. It’s hard to imagine anyone would be tuned into ACC Network outside of live game programming or the channel’s evening show ACC PM.

But the campaigning can’t hurt either. The conference has began a full-on media blitz on its social channels, comparing Maimi’s resume to that of other teams vying for at-large consideration into the playoff.

The best part about football? You get to settle it on the field ✅ pic.twitter.com/ANIXVdIKdM — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2025

Playing big and winning better ✅ pic.twitter.com/kxmgH7f7Zr — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2025

The Canes fit the criteria ✅ pic.twitter.com/8GtE4st8Zs — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2025

We’ll see if the campaign pays off on Sunday.