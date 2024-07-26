Photo Credit: ESPN

Of the non-CFP bowl games to take place this past bowl season, perhaps the most creative and fun concept came when the Kansas State Wildcats took on the NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring an edible live mascot for the first time ever. And on Thursday, the first-ever eaten mascot was given a proper vigil at the ACC Kickoff media days.

As the winner of the matchup, Kansas State and head coach Chris Klieman indulged in the post-game snack after the mascot jumped into a “toaster” after a life-size edible Pop-Tart came out of the toaster.

The ACC, which is one of the representatives in the yearly Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup along with the Big 12, decided to honor the devoured Pop-Tart from the game with a candlelight vigil, which was shared by numerous media members who were present at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday.

“Candlelight vigil at ACC Kickoff for a sentient boxed breakfast pastry,” wrote Andrew Carter of The News & Observer. “It’s too much.”

Candlelight vigil at ACC Kickoff for the sentient boxed breakfast pastry. It’s too much. pic.twitter.com/TGMgXWCukQ — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) July 25, 2024

Is it a bit over the top to set up an entire memoriam for an edible object? Maybe, but it also aligns with the silly narratives that make college football such a beloved sport.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl may not have the recognition and attention that some of the bigger annual bowls do. But it does seem to have fully made its imprint in the culture of college football.

