Credit: ESPN

During the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes, ESPN cameras momentarily zeroed in on a particular Hurricanes fan at Hard Rock Stadium.

That fan, who was seen for several seconds looking concerned as Miami attempted to erase a 10-point deficit during the fourth quarter, was Abella Danger.

Now, if that name rings a bell, you probably don’t want us to explain why that is. The performer of a certain kind of film has been a fixture of the Miami crowd during their College Football Playoff run. She was also seen in the stands during Miami’s first-round game at Texas A&M, although that was part of a group shot.

The close-up shot at a critical moment in the national championship game raised many questions, chiefly whether the ESPN production crew knew who she was when they zoomed in. The quick camera cut seemed to imply that someone figured it out, but it will likely remain a mystery.

What won’t remain a mystery is how Danger feels about becoming the focus of ESPN’s broadcast for a brief moment.

“I would give anything in the world to not have had ESPN film me, and I am so deeply sorry to anyone I offended with my attendance at the game,” she told TMZ. “I wish I could be any other student supporting my team.”

That added insult to injury, as her beloved Hurricanes were unable to come back and defeat Indiana; Carson Beck was intercepted on the final drive, and Indiana held on for a 27-21 victory and their first national title.