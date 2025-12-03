Credit: © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Nashville Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, tabbed as one of the best quarterback recruits in the class, informed Georgia that he would be flipping his previous commitment and instead heading to Vanderbilt.

On Monday, Hayes Fawcett of Rivals had reported that Curtis flipped his commitment, but the quarterback initially denied the report, saying he hadn’t “had a chance to talk to either school yet.”

On Tuesday, he confirmed the news publicly in a statement that also expressed disappointment with “some media” for breaking the news before he had a chance to share his decision with his family and agent.

Anchor down ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/C7lIt5XwSc — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) December 3, 2025

“This morning I was really disappointed to see some media put it out there that I flipped from Georgia to Vandy,” Curtis said as part of a statement. “I actually hadn’t told anyone my final decision, not even my parents or agent. I wanted to talk to the coaches from both staffs after school and practice were over, and have one last heart-to-heart with my family before making an announcement. Never had a chance and that was really disappointing.

“I haven’t said much the past couple months, obviously there’s been a lot going on, but I just wanted to control what I could on the field and focus on winning another chip with my boys. And that’s what we’ve been preparing to do on Thursday.

“I do love Georgia, I love the coaches and players there. They have been so good to me and my family. I know they would do everything to help me be successful. They have been the best program in the country for a reason. The past year it’s where I wanted to be and definitely where my parents have wanted me to go. That’s part of what makes this so hard. You try to make everyone who has been good to you and done so much for you happy, and when you can’t it sucks. But I gotta walk my path that feels right in my heart, at the end of the day this has to be my decision.

“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog. I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach Lea.”

While the disappointment is understandable, Curtis may want to consider this the first of many valuable lessons in being a high-profile football player. You aren’t always going to be able to control the story and when it breaks.

Curtis, who is currently the No. 3 player in the Top247 rankings, would be the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt history. He’s also likely to step into Diego Pavia’s shoes. If and when he does, the spotlight and media attention will only get more intense.

Also, credit due to Nate Bargatze, it looks like your gambit worked.