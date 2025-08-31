For some, finding out how Arch Manning and Texas would perform against Ohio State was the most critical learning on Saturday (Answer: Not great).
For others, it was a question of whether or not Alabama was back (Answer: They are not).
For others still, it was a question of which school, LSU or Clemson, would stake its claim as a worthy contender for championship consideration. (Answer: LSU).
But for all the sickos, there was really only one thing they wanted to know: What do all the 2025 college football scorebugs look like?
Well, here you go, sickos. Shout out which ones you think are the best, the worst, the most interesting, and the most distracting. You’ll obviously notice some similarities with scorebugs shared by the same company, but you’ll also see the subtle differences between the channels. And if we missed a scorebug you’d like to see included, let us know!
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.