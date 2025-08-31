Credit: ESPN, Fox, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, The CW

For some, finding out how Arch Manning and Texas would perform against Ohio State was the most critical learning on Saturday (Answer: Not great).

For others, it was a question of whether or not Alabama was back (Answer: They are not).

For others still, it was a question of which school, LSU or Clemson, would stake its claim as a worthy contender for championship consideration. (Answer: LSU).

But for all the sickos, there was really only one thing they wanted to know: What do all the 2025 college football scorebugs look like?

Well, here you go, sickos. Shout out which ones you think are the best, the worst, the most interesting, and the most distracting. You’ll obviously notice some similarities with scorebugs shared by the same company, but you’ll also see the subtle differences between the channels. And if we missed a scorebug you’d like to see included, let us know!

ESPN

ESPN (SEC)

Fox Big Noon Saturday

Fox (General)

FS1

ACC Network

ABC

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Network

NBC/Peacock

The CW

TNT Sports