A composite image of nine CFB announcing booths from the 2025 season.

How have the Power 4 schools’ radio announcers done calling their 2025 college football season so far? We asked Awful Announcing readers to weigh in on the announcers for each school in those conferences, plus Notre Dame. They did just that, with more than 3,000 individual grades submitted.

As with our NFL rankings last year and all of our other rankings (national CFB, local NHL, local NBA, local MLB, local MLB radio, and more), we asked readers to grade booths from A to F and, if desired, provide comments on individual teams. We then converted the letter grades from those responses to numerical grades, assigning A = 4 and F = 0, and ranked the booths by average grade.

This is the first time we’ve done this for college football radio teams. With the number of teams considered (68 in total), many voters understandably didn’t have an opinion on every booth here. Thus, the number of votes for many schools isn’t huge, and strong feelings one way or the other from individual fans might sway the average grade more than in some of our other rankings. Still, there’s a lot of interesting data here on how people feel about these various booths.

The average grade for this poll was a 2.47, or a C. That’s above the 2.34 for NFL announcers this year, and is similar to the 2.46 for the top 25 college football TV announcing teams this year. It’s above 2.39 for local MLB radio announcing teams, perhaps the poll we’ve done that most closely resembles this one.

Without further ado, let’s get to the grades and selected reader comments (sometimes lightly edited for spelling and grammar).

68. Stanford Cardinal (ACC): Troy Clardy, John Platz: 1.66

Most common grade: C (38.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 63.6%

This team received the second-highest number of F votes (15) in our poll and 17 Cs out of 44 total grades. Unsurprisingly, college football announcer voting might take rivalries into account. Many of the low grades for the Stanford announcing team came from people who submitted high grades for Cal. (And that’s beyond the one voter who put an A for Cal and a F for every single other team.) But that wasn’t entirely the case, with some Stanford Fs coming from people who also flunked Cal, some coming from people who didn’t weigh in on Cal, and some even coming from people who graded Cal higher.

67. Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten): Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen: 1.83

Most common grade: F (30.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 60.0%

This team pulled in the highest number of Fs (21) in this vote, but placed ahead of Stanford thanks to also receiving 11 As on 70 votes (versus five on 44) and 15 Bs. Rivalries look to be a factor here, too, with many of the Fs coming from people who ranked Ohio State’s booth highly, but that wasn’t universal.

The comments here saw many people criticizing Karsch. A lot of that focused on his voice, with lines such as “His excited voice is very screechy,” “has a grating voice,” “his voice is not pleasant,” and “I’d rather listen to nails on a chalkboard.” Some noted they enjoy him in his other work as a radio host, though. The main line on Jansen was multiple people saying “fine.”

66. Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC): Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey: 1.98

Most common grade: C (27.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 65.1%

The votes for the Arkansas booth were all over the map, as they received seven As and nine Fs from 43 grades. The only comment left was “Chuck Barrett is good with play-by-play, but Arkansas’ run of bad seasons shows in his broadcasts.”

65. Auburn Tigers (SEC): Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell: 1.98

Most common grade: C (35.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72.9%

Auburn’s team narrowly edged out Arkansas, 1.979 to 1.977. They received only four As from 48 votes (and 10 Fs), but their 14 Bs and 17 Cs gave them a good percentage of A/B/C grades and put them above the lower teams. One critical remark here was “Every close call is somehow an attempt to ‘cheat’ Auburn. Feels like I’m listening to the college football equivalent to a damn ‘STOP THE STEAL’ rally.” There was also criticism of Burcham as “terrible, constantly gets names and situations confused,” but one other voter said he “is getting better every year.”

64. USC Trojans (Big Ten): Pete Arbogast, Shaun Cody: 2.11

Most common grade: C (32.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 73.0%

This is a notable numerical jump over the teams below them, and gets us into the C range. This group also saw spread-out voting, including six As and seven Fs from 37 grades, but their nine Bs and 12 Cs (to just three Ds) helped them rise above Auburn and Arkansas. The main comment here was “Arbo is the worst and has been for years. For a blue blood like SC to settle for him as their radio PXP is a joke.” (We apologize for the form error that had UCLA’s announcer names duplicated for USC during part of the voting period.)

63. Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12): Brian Hanni, David Lawrence: 2.12

Most common grade: C (35.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 76.5%

The Jayhawks’ booth received only three As on 35 votes, but wound up above lower teams because it drew only three Ds and five Fs. One reader noted a preference for Lawrence over Hanni, saying, “Lawrence gets an A” (on a B grade). However, an A voter said, “Brian has established himself as an A-lister in the booth. His commitment to adding his voice to the fight against cancer is inspirational.”

62. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten): Kyle Crooks, Damon Benning: 2.17

Most common grade: C (31.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 69.0%

This team saw 11 As on 42 votes, but also drew six Ds and seven Fs. Crooks drew praise as “very talented,” while another reader noted the booth is “still learning but has potential.”

61. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC): Andrew Monaco, Dave Elmendorf: 2.18

Most common grade: C (32.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72.5%

The Aggies’ booth pulled in seven As and 13 Bs on 40 votes, but also nine Fs. They barely edged the Cornhuskers’ team, 2.175 to 2.167.

60. Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC): Neil Price, Matt Wyatt: 2.19

Most common grade: C (27.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 70.3%

While this team drew a most common grade of C (10 of 37 votes), their nine A votes were just behind that. They also only drew four Ds and seven Fs.

59. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Big Ten): Mike Grimm, Darrell Thompson: 2.19

Most common grade: C (26.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 71.4%

This is another team that earned almost as many As (10) as Cs (11, on 42 votes). But their nine Fs kept them from rising higher. They beat out Mississippi State thanks to a 2.190, compared to a 2.189.

These comments saw significant discussion on homerism, but from different perspectives. One F voter said, “Every call against MN is a bad one. Dude complains about officials any chance he gets,” but one A voter said, “Grimm is a huge homer, but he’s our homer. DT is a Gopher legend who has seen it all, good and bad.” The other theme in the comments was praise for sideline reporter Justin Gaard from two voters, one of whom called him “fantastic.”

58. Houston Cougars (Big 12): Kevin Eschenfelder, Ted Pardee: 2.19

Most common grade: C (46.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 80.8%

The Cougars’ booth received the smallest number of votes in this poll, 26. They earned just two Fs and three As, with 12 voters giving them a C. They were part of a narrowly-clustered group of teams, ranking higher than the Golden Gophers due to a 2.192 versus a 2.190.

57. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12): Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb: 2.19

Most common grade: C (32.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 74.2%

Oklahoma State’s booth also received a small number of votes (32), but five of those were As. That helped them post a 2.194 and finish above the Houston booth. The main comments here were on Hunziker’s frequent “Pistols firing” line, which was respectively seen as “iconic” (on an A grade), “a little silly, [but] what the fans love” (on a B grade), or “pistols not firing” (on a D grade).

56. South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC): Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs: 2.20

Most common grade: C (26.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 69.4%

This was another team that drew almost as many As (12) as Cs (13). However, their seven Ds and eight Fs kept them from rising higher.

The comments saw this booth called “amateur hour and symbolic of everything wrong with the University of South Carolina.” However, someone else found them “a great team,” with further notes of “Ellis has great enthusiasm. Suggs has done this forever, and his more laid-back style is a perfect counterpoint to Ellis.” Another voter said Ellis is “the best announcer I have ever heard.”

55. Washington Huskies (Big Ten): Tony Castricone, Cameron Cleeland: 2.20

Most common grade: C (27.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72.7%

Still in that tight cluster of teams, the Huskies wound up here thanks to receiving 10 As and 10 Bs (of 44 votes) in addition to their 12 Cs. They ranked ahead of South Carolina because their 2.205 was higher than South Carolina’s 2.204. Castricone drew some praise in the comments, including “Incredibly tough job following Bob Rondeau, but Tony has been great.” A different reader said, “Castricone is alright, but Cleeland talks over Castricone’s calls way too often.”

54. Miami Hurricanes (ACC): Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr: 2.21

Most common grade: C (30.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 74.4%

This team beat out the cluster below them because of their low number of D (three of 43) and F (eight) votes. They also drew nine As and 10 Bs. But Zagacki was called “awful” by one listener.

53. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC): Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts: 2.22

Most common grade: B (27.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 67.8%

The Alabama booth drew high numbers of A (12 of 59) and B (16) votes, and was the first group in this poll to earn a most common grade of B. 11 Ds and eight Fs kept them from rising further, though.

The comments here were all about Stewart replacing long-time Tide play-by-play voice Eli Gold ahead of last season. One reader called him “a major downgrade,” and another said “he’s no Eli Gold.” A different respondent was higher on him, though, opining, “Chris Stewart is an acquired taste from the departure of Eli Gold, but he brings excitement and an unabashed, yet folksy, homerism to Alabama’s broadcasts. Plus, he’s paid his dues after joining Alabama’s radio network in the late 90s and wearing many a hat in his role on the game day broadcasts.”

52. North Carolina Tar Heels (ACC): Jones Angell, Bryn Renner: 2.23

Most common grade: C (39.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 79.1%

This Tar Heels’ team drew fewer As (eight of 43 votes) versus the Tide, but finished above them thanks to not being strongly disliked. They only received three Ds and six Fs.

These comments had strong praise for Angell. That included “Angell is one of the best in the business” from one A-voting listener (who also liked Renner, saying he’s “still a bit raw as an analyst in his first year doing it full time, but sees the game very well”). And another commentator had even higher praise, saying, “Angell may be the best in the country. He’s professional, but still sounds local because his accent hasn’t been coached out of him. He paints an amazing picture for those who can’t watch, and his tone for the exciting plays is pitch-perfect. He did this following a legend and has established himself with some iconic calls of his own. Also, a ridiculously nice guy. UNC fans are so lucky.”

51. Clemson Tigers (ACC): Don Munson, Tim Bourret: 2.25

Most common grade: C (31.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 77.3%

The 13 Bs this team received on 44 votes were key to them placing above North Carolina (nine on 43) despite a lower percentage of A/B/C grades. In the comments, there was particular praise for Bourret, with one reader saying he “makes this one of the most insightful broadcast teams from the perspective of Clemson football history.”

50. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC): Scott Howard, Josh Brock: 2.25

Most common grade: A (25.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 71.2%

This marked the first booth to receive primarily As (15 of 59 votes). However, the Bulldogs also drew 12 Fs and 5 Ds, keeping them from rising higher. They edged Clemson thanks to a 2.254, compared to a 2.250.

In the comments, one reader questioned the booth’s research on opposing teams, saying, “Homer city here. Can they name one guy on the other team? (Like, you should know the name of Alabama’s QB!)” Another compared Howard unfavorably to Larry Munson, the Bulldogs’ voice from 1966-2008, saying, “Howard tries too hard to be Munson.” And a third voter, who offered an F grade, specified that it wasn’t about Brock, saying, “Scott Howard has regressed so much as a play-by-play announcer that it’s cringeworthy a program with Georgia’s reputation has him on their radio calls. Look, following a legend like Larry Munson was never going to be an enviable position to be in, but Howard has brought nothing to the radio calls and frequently makes errors in identifying players, down and distance, yardage gained, etc. He is an embarrassment.”

49. Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten): Tim Newton, Mark Herrmann: 2.29

Most common grade: C (35.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 74.2%

We’re back to the most common grades of C with this team, but this booth surpassed the Bulldogs, thanks in part to just receiving two Fs (of 31 votes). They also drew seven As. (We apologize for the form error that had Penn State’s announcers duplicated here for part of the voting period.)

48. Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten): George Blaha, Jehuu Caulcrick: 2.29

Most common grade: B (33.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 79.2%

In addition to 16 Bs on 48 grades, the Spartans’ booth pulled in eight As and 14 Cs. But eight Fs kept them from rising higher. They did edge Purdue’s team thanks to a 2.291 versus a 2.290.

The comments on this team focused on play-by-play voice George Blaha. On the positive side, there was “A homer, but George is an iconic voice for both the Pistons and MSU Football. A little past his prime, but still enthusiastic.” On the negative side, there was “George Blaha is a legend, but he is at least five to 10 seconds behind every play. There have been times when you hear the band playing the fight song before he says ‘Touchdown, MSU!'”

47. Boston College Eagles (ACC): Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan: 2.31

Most common grade: C (37.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 82.2%

Despite a lower most common grade, the BC booth edged out Michigan State due to fewer Fs and Ds (six and two, respectively, on 45 votes). They also drew eight As.

46. LSU Tigers (SEC): Chris Blair, Jacob Hester: 2.33

Most common grade: A (27.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 74.4%

This team drew highly polarizing votes. They netted 12 As on 43 votes, but also received eight Fs and three Ds.

In the comments, people were split on Blair. He drew praise as “the best home announcer in the country, and best at baseball,” but criticism as “a generic announcer with a generic sound except for his ‘Hey Now,’ which just grates on my nerves.” Hester received more plaudits, including being called “a former Tiger who loves LSU and is good at breaking down plays” and with “The addition of Jacob Hester makes this a good radio booth.” Sideline reporter Gordy Rush (“very, very good”) also earned acclaim.

45. Northwestern Wildcats (Big Ten): Dave Eanet, Ted Albrecht: 2.33

Most common grade: C (39.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.8%

The Wildcats’ booth finished with almost the same grade as LSU’s team (2.333 to 2.326), but got there in quite a different way. They succeeded thanks to their high percentage of A/B/C grades, with only one D and five Fs out of 33 grades, as well as eight As.

The commendations in the comments primarily focused on Eanet. Lines there included “one of the top play-by-play men for both football and hoops in the country,” “equally great for football and basketball,” and “their best ever.”

44. Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC): Andrew Allegretta, Norman Jordan: 2.35

Most common grade: C (27.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 76.7%

This booth had widely distributed grades. They received 12 Cs, 11 As, and 10 Bs from 43 votes. However, they also drew seven Fs.

43. Kentucky Wildcats (SEC): Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro: 2.35

Most common grade: A, B, and C (25.0% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 75.0%

Speaking of spread-out grades, this team drew 10 each of A, B, and C votes from 40 responses. They edged out Vanderbilt thanks to a 2.350 versus a 2.349. The only comment left here was “Tom Leach is great, but Jeff Piecoro is just okay.”

42. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (independent): Tony Simeone, Ryan Harris: 2.37

Most common grade: A (27.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72.5%

The Irish booth earned 14 As from 51 votes. However, they also pulled in eight Ds and six Fs. Some criticism in the comments included “over-the-top homerism” (on a D grade), “The current announcers are okay, but they don’t match the greats of the past—yet” (on a B grade), and “Harris can get a little too much Tony Romo ‘I’m going to predict what happens here’ during the games” (on a B grade).

41. Florida State Seminoles (ACC): Jeff Culhane, William Floyd: 2.38

Most common grade: C (33.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 80.0%

This team drew nine As and 12 Bs from 45 votes. They also received 15 Cs and just four Fs. In the comments, Culhane drew praise as “phenomenal” and “fantastic for both football and basketball,” but there was also criticism for the booth of “Too much yelling and random catchphrases.”

40. Pittsburgh Panthers (ACC): Bill Hillgrove, Pat Bostick: 2.38

Most common grade: A (28.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 71.2%

The Pitt team edged out Florida State’s booth thanks to a 2.385 versus a 2.378. They earned 15 As from 52 votes and just four Fs. But they did draw 11 Ds.

A lot of the discussion in the comments centered on Hillgrove, the long-tenured Panthers’ broadcaster (since 1970 for football, and since 1974 on the play-by-play side there) who became the first non-player or coach inducted into their Hall of Fame last year. He drew some praise, including as “a legend.” But there were many more critical comments, including “Hillgrove should have retired years ago. He can’t keep up with the play,” “Hillgrove is the worst. Quite often loses track of the football. …Bostick spends half of the broadcast trying to rescue Hillgrove from whatever it is he is trying to say,” and “Hillgrove needs to give up the ghost already.”

39. Baylor Bears (Big 12): John Morris, Nick Florence: 2.39

Most common grade: C (46.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 89.3%

Baylor’s booth only received 28 votes, one of the lower totals in this poll. They did get quite a high percentage of A/B/C grades relative to their ranking, pulling in just one D and two Fs, but only drawing four As hurt their chances of rising higher.

This was a challenging year for the Baylor booth, as long-time analyst J.J. Joe passed away in February at 54. Many voters commented on that, with lines like “The loss of JJ Joe after his passing in the offseason just makes this whole season sound unfamiliar” and “They miss J.J. Joe. Rest in peace.” Florence drew a line of “Nick is in his first year, so unpolished, but he will be fine.” There was some further praise for Morris, who has been broadcasting Bears’ games since 1987 (on play-by-play since 1995), including “an icon; hard to imagine any loyal Baylor fan who doesn’t love him.”

38. Duke Blue Devils (ACC): David Shumate, Dave Harding: 2.42

Most common grade: C (32.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.4%

The Blue Devils’ team pulled in 10 As from 43 votes, but also three Ds and five Fs. The comments had one strong laurel: “David Shumate is the best play-by-play guy I’ve ever heard.” But another response was more tempered, with “They’re okay. Shumate provides a solid play-by-play, but doesn’t blow me away.”

37. Missouri Tigers (SEC): Mike Kelly, Howard Richards: 2.42

Most common grade: A and C (30.3% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 79.1%

This team earned 13 As and Cs across 43 total grades. They and the Duke booth received the same average grade (2.41860465116279), but we gave the Tigers the higher placing thanks to more A votes.

Many of the comments here were highly complimentary. Some lines there included “Mike is about everything you could want in a PBP guy—the voice, the grasp of the game, the timing, the sense of the moment. Pair that with a knowledgeable former Tiger legend in Howard Richards, and it just works,” “‘Tiger Mike’ and Howard Richards are the best,” and “Mike Kelly is Mizzou Sports. And Howard Richards says a lot without actually saying a lot, which is rare these days. Must be from his days in the CIA!”

36. Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12): John Walters, Eric Heft: 2.43

Most common grade: C (39.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 82.1%

The Cyclones’ booth received seven A votes from 28 grades. They also drew just two Fs and three Ds, helping them place above some other booths that had the most common grade of C.

35. Florida Gators (SEC): Sean Kelley, Shane Matthews: 2.43

Most common grade: A (30.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 71.4%

This booth drew exactly the same average grade (2.42857142857143) as Iowa State’s team. We gave them the higher ranking because they received 15 A grades out of 49 votes. However, they also drew eight Fs. The only comment they received was praise for the work Kelley’s done since taking over for long-time broadcaster Mick Hubert in 2022, with “Sean had big shoes to fill, and he’s done well. Shane is a good analyst.”

34. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (ACC): Stan Cotten, Lary Sorensen: 2.45

Most common grade: C (35.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 83.3%

For the Demon Deacons’ booth, the high percentage of A, B, and C grades was key to finishing above the teams below them. They drew 10 each of A and B grades from 42 votes, plus 15 Cs. The only comment here was praise for Cotten, who has been calling Wake Forest games since 1996: “Stan rocks, simply put. His track record at Wake speaks for itself.”

33. Arizona Wildcats (Big 12): Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett (ACC): 2.46

Most common grade: C (42.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 88.5%

Arizona’s team drew an extremely high percentage of A/B/C votes. They pulled in six As and Bs each on 26 votes, no Ds, and only three Fs. One commenter said, “They do a great job,” but another opined, “Brian Jeffries is a legend, but he doesn’t have his fastball anymore.”

32. Syracuse Orange (ACC): Matt Park, Adam Terry: 2.47

Most common grade: C (36.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 83.0%

This team picked up 12 As and 10 Bs from 47 votes, but four each of Ds and Fs. Park drew comments ranging from “an institution” to “obnoxious.” One other voter found him “okay,” but opined, “For all the great alumni to come out of Syracuse, this job should change into being a stepping stone for recent graduates to get their first professional jobs and jump start careers.”

31. Virginia Cavaliers (ACC): John Freeman, Ahmad Hawkins: 2.47

Most common grade: C (34.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.6%

The Cavaliers edged the Orange booth by 0.006, 2.474 to 2.468. They received 10 As and eight Bs from 38 votes. They also only drew three Fs.

30. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC): David Kellum, Harry Harrison: 2.48

Most common grade: B (28.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.0%

This team drew 12 Bs from 42 votes, as well as 11 each of As and Cs. But their six Fs kept them from rising higher. One voter had particular praise for Kellum, though, saying he “has always been one of the best in the business.”

29. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten): Steve Jones, Jack Ham: 2.51

Most common grade: A (30.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 78.2%

The Nittany Lions’ booth drew 17 As from 55 votes. They also received 13 each of B and C grades, as well as 7 Fs.

The comments saw a lot of discussion of this team’s longevity. That included “Steve is the voice of my childhood (and I’m not young), and Jack is the embodiment of Penn State. I’ll choose them over Gus Johnson every single time.” But another voter said, “These guys are all-timers, but they’re getting a little behind the times.” There was also some individual praise and criticism for both announcers, with one respondent saying, “I think Jones is better at basketball than football, but he’s good at football. Jack Ham pulls the grade down. Another opined, “Jack Ham is the best analyst in the country.”

28. Virginia Tech Hokies (ACC): Bill Roth, Mike Burnop: 2.53

Most common grade: A (34.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 78.2%

Virginia Tech’s booth drew exactly the same percentage of A/B/C votes as Penn State’s, but surpassed them thanks to slightly more As. They received 19 As from 55 votes. However, they did also draw nine Fs.

The comments here were even more laudatory than the grades. Some of the lines there included “The thing that sets Bill & Mike apart is their chemistry. They’ve been together since the 80s and the chemistry shows,” “For so many VT fans, these guys ARE Virginia Tech football…Bill is an elite play-by-play guy, and Mike has that southern twang that makes them a great listen. A+ chemistry,” and “The best radio team in the ACC and the nation!” One reader also noted the impact Roth has had in the area over decades, saying, “Drive around Virginia on a Friday night and every high school football play-by-play announcer tries to sound like Bill Roth. Everyone tries to imitate him!”

27. Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12): Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst: 2.54

Most common grade: C (40.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 88.6%

The Arizona State team drew fewer As than the two booths below them, but finished higher thanks to how few people strongly disliked them. They only received two D and two F grades each from 35 votes.

The comments here saw some praise for this team, including “An enjoyable listen” and “best in the business, far and away!” However, one voter (who provided a D grade) said, “Arizona State student radio Blaze Radio is far superior and has been my go-to for many years.”

26. Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten): Gary Dolphin, Pat Angerer: 2.55

Most common grade: A (39.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 76.8%

This is another booth that drew some polarizing responses. The Hawkeyes’ group received 22 As from 56 votes, but also five Ds and eight Fs.

On the critical side, comments included “So homery a two-yard run sounds like a Heisman highlight,” “Dolph’s old man shtick was annoying 15 years ago and Angerer is a meathead,” and “Dolphin is the worst.” But many others had high praise for this booth, including “Dolph is a great listen and still pretty sharp despite doing it for years, Angerer has been a really good addition,” “Dolph is a legend, and Pat is great in the booth,” and “An excellent team who bring it.”

25. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12): Brian Jensen, John Harris: 2.58

Most common grade: B (30.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 78.8%

While this team received the most common grade, B, their A votes were just behind (9 versus 10). And they only pulled in two Fs, helping them grab this top-25 placing. But five Ds kept them from rising higher. The only comment they drew was “These guys are West Texas legends.”

24. Utah Utes (Big 12): Bill Riley, Scott Mitchell: 2.59

Most common grade: A, B, and C (27.6% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 82.8%

In addition to receiving eight each of A, B, and C votes (from 29 total votes), this group drew three Ds and two Fs. One of those Fs came with significant criticism, though: “Very much one-sided and often refers to the team as ‘we,’ as if they were still on the team.”

23. Maryland Terrapins (Big Ten): Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter: 2.59

Most common grade: A (30.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 85.7%

The Terrapins’ booth drew 15 As from 49 votes. They also earned 13 Bs and 14 Cs and no Ds, but seven Fs. They edged Utah’s team thanks to a 2.592 versus a 2.586. The only comment here was (on an A grade): “Johnny is a commensurate pro. He has the enthusiasm of a ‘homer,’ but the objectivity required for credibility.”

22. TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12): Brian Estridge, Justin Fuente: 2.60

Most common grade: C (30.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 86.7%

This team (which just added former coach Fuente ahead of this year) finished much higher than many with a most common grade of C, but did so thanks to the limited number of people who strongly disliked them. They only drew one F and three Ds on 30 votes, and picked up eight As. Sideline analyst Elvis Gallegos also drew praise in the comments, with one respondent noting he’s “an A as well.”

21. NC State Wolfpack (ACC): Matt Chazanow, Johnny Evans: 2.61

Most common grade: A and C (32.6% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 84.6%

The Wolfpack booth drew 15 each of A and C grades from 46 votes. They also only picked up four Fs. Chazanow, who joined NC State last summer, drew praise for the work he’s done replacing long-time announcer Gary Hahn: “Stepping into the shoes of the local legend that was Gary Hahn is no small feat, and Chaz has done extremely well stepping into those duties.”

20. BYU Cougars (Big 12): Greg Wrubell, Hans Olsen: 2.62

Most common grade: C (44.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 91.2%

One of the highest percentages of A/B/C grades was key to BYU making the top 20. This booth drew only two Ds and just one F from 34 votes. They also picked up nine As and 15 Cs.

The comments here were even more laudatory than the overall grade. Those included “Greg’s play-by-play is spot on, and Hans analyzes everyone, not just the QB,” and “Hans brings the down-to-earth ‘football guy’ mentality to his color commentary, and Greg brings the excitement to every play, whether it’s for or against BYU. Love listening to them.” Another respondent commented, “Top-tier duo with a perfect combination of excitement, humor, and analysis.”

19. Texas Longhorns (SEC): Craig Way, Roger Wallace: 2.62

Most common grade: A (34.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.1%

The Longhorns’ booth edged out BYU’s thanks to a 2.622 versus a 2.617. They received 18 As on 53 grades, but also seven Fs. The main comments here were on Way, with one voter calling him “a pro’s pro,” but another opining that he’s “lost a step.”

18. Louisville Cardinals (ACC): Paul Rodgers, Craig Swabek: 2.64

Most common grade: B and C (31.9% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 79.1%

In addition to their Bs and Cs (15 each of 47 votes), this team drew 12 As. But four Fs and a D kept them from rising further.

These comments saw significant praise for Rodgers, from “an excellent play-by-play announcer with a steady voice” to “Paul only gets better with age. Home team but not a homer.” The responses on Swabek were more split; one voter said Rodgers “carries the broadcast, as Craig typically just wanders around trying to sound smart or insightful in any way,” but another one said Swabek “has grown into his role and gives great insight.”

17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten): Chris Carlin, Eric LeGrand, Mike Teel: 2.65

Most common grade: A and C (34.7% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 85.7%

This team received 17 A and 17 C votes out of 49 total grades. The only comment on them was “terrific announcers.”

16. Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12): Mark Johnson, Gary Barnett: 2.67

Most common grade: A and C (31.0% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 85.7%

The Buffaloes’ booth drew the exact same percentage of A/B/C grades as the Scarlet Knights below them, and also had the most common grades of A and C. But they finished slightly higher thanks to more Bs (10 of 42 versus eight of 49).

In the comments, there was some criticism for perceived homerism here. That included “Gary Barnett thinks he works for the university, and needs to lose ‘we’ when talking about the game. The broadcast can be funny when CU is getting run, and Johnson and Barnett are out of words to describe how bad CU is.” But there was also a lot of praise for Johnson in particular, including “Mark Johnson is the best in the business” and “Just the way he says Buffaloes will always make me feel something.”

15. Oklahoma Sooners (SEC): Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman: 2.72

Most common grade: A (41.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 78.3%

Oklahoma’s booth received 25 As from 60 grades, helping them into the Top 15. However, they did draw seven Fs.

One commenter drew a separation between these two voices, offering “A for Toby, D for Teddy” (on a B grade). Another B voter praised the broadcast’s production but noted that there can be too many voices on it (which also typically features field reporter Chris Plank and field analyst Gabe Ikard). That voter added, “Casual ones love Toby’s over-the-top enthusiasm, but real ones find him corny and manufactured.”

14. Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12): Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber: 2.72

Most common grade: A and B (31.3% of votes each)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.5%

The Wildcats’ team edged out the Sooners’ group thanks to a 2.719 versus a 2.717. They drew 10 As and Bs each from 32 total votes, and just three Fs. The only comment here was praise for play-by-play voice Thompson: “Wyatt is a pro.”

13. UCF Knights (Big 12): Marc Daniels, Gary Parris: 2.74

Most common grade: A (41.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 85.3%

This group drew 14 As from 34 votes, but also three Ds and two Fs. The comments received high praise, including “Marc Daniels is a legend,” “always a great listen,” and “best in the business.”

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten): Brian Barnhart, Carey Davis: 2.74

Most common grade: B (38.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 88.1%

The Illini booth earned 12 As and 16 Bs on 42 votes. They edged UCF’s team thanks to those extra Bs (versus four of 34), giving them a 2.738 versus a 2.735 for the Knights. The only comment here was praise for Barnhart as “the best play-by-play guy.”

11. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten): Jerry Allen, Mike Jorgensen: 2.75

Most common grade: A (40.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.8%

Oregon’s announcers drew 22 As from 55 votes. They also pulled in six Ds and four Fs, though.

The comments here were split between praise and criticism. On the positive side, one voter called Allen “great,” and another added, “Jerry and Jorgy have been doing it for a long time, and it shows in all the best ways. Jerry Allen, especially, is such a joy to listen to. Always easy to follow, and the big moments always feel big. There’s a reason you always hear the pick with Jerry’s call.” However, another respondent was much more negative, saying, “Jerry Allen is very long in the tooth and consistently cannot deliver the basics of a football play-by-play: the down and distance and what yard line the team is on.” That voter also complained about the booth’s inside jokes and Jorgensen seeming exasperated with the Ducks’ play.

10. SMU Mustangs (ACC): Rich Phillips, Scott Garner: 2.76

Most common grade: C (33.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 91.1%

It’s somewhat surprising that the first team in the Top 10 takes us back to the most common grade of C, but SMU’s booth earned 14 As (of 45 votes) in addition to their 15 Cs. More importantly still, they only drew two Ds and two Fs, giving them that high percentage of A/B/C grades. The only comment here was praise for Garner as one voter’s “favorite analyst out there.”

9. UCLA Bruins (Big Ten): Josh Lewin, Matt Stevens: 2.78

Most common grade: A (38.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.0%

UCLA’s booth drew 21 As from 54 grades. They also received only two Ds and five Fs. The comments saw plaudits, including “No crew more entertaining than this one,” but also criticism, such as calling Lewin “brutal.”

8. West Virginia Mountaineers (Big 12): Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace: 2.82

Most common grade: A (39.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 89.5%

The Mountaineers’ announcers drew 15 As from 38 votes and just one F. However, several commenters differentiated between the two voices. That saw lines such as “Would be an A with a better analyst, Caridi is a top-flight play-by-play voice” (on a B grade) and “Caridi alone is an A…Wallace hasn’t coached for 40 years, and you can tell” (on a C grade). But there was also some unqualified praise for Caridi, including “Tony took over from the Voice of West Virginia, the late great Jack Fleming, and has done an outstanding job of building his own sound separate from Jack. I went from a skeptic in the late 90s to a true fan of his,” with that voter also noting that Caridi provides ‘a definite ‘homer’ feel, but with the conviction to call it as he sees it if our play is poor.”

7. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC): Mike Keith, Ramon Foster, Jayson Swain: 2.83

Most common grade: A (40.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 84.6%

This booth pulled in 26 As on 65 votes, but also three Ds and seven Fs. The comments saw praise for Keith (new to this role after decades with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans) as “the gold standard” and “a welcomed throwback to John Ward.” New analyst Foster (who also worked with Keith as a sideline reporter on Titans’ broadcasts) also saw plaudits, including “a good addition.” But one C voter said this broadcast (also featuring Swain as an analyst and Brent Hubbs as a sideline reporter) “sounds too much like Titans Radio.”

6. Cincinnati Bearcats (Big 12): Dan Hoard, Tony Pike: 2.98

Most common grade: A (40.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 91.1%

The Bearcats’ booth earned the same percentage of As as the Volunteers below them, but saw a big jump thanks to a higher rate of A, B, and C grades. They received 18 As on 45 votes and just three Ds and one F.

The comments here were highly laudatory. Some remarks there included “These two are great together, and Dan Hoard is one of the best nationally,” and “A fantastic team. Dan Hoard is an absolute pro, and Pike is a perfect partner.” Hoard also drew praise for the way he handles juggling Bearcats’ football and basketball in addition to Cincinnati Bengals’ radio broadcasts.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC): Andy Demetra, Andrew Gardner : 3.04

Most common grade: A (39.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 92.5%

We’re into the top five, and the key reason the Yellow Jackets are there is the percentage of A, B, and C grades. They received 21 As and 20 Bs from 53 votes.

There were many comments here praising these announcers, especially Demetra. Some lines there included “I’m not a GT fan, but I listen to a lot of radio on Saturdays. If your list doesn’t include Andy Demetra, you shouldn’t even have a list,” “Not even a GT fan, but I go out of my way to listen to Andy. I listen to a lot of XM, and nobody paints a better picture,” and “Andy is superb—calls are great to complement his fantastic voice.”

4. Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten): Matt Lepay, Mark Tauscher: 3.13

Most common grade: A (54.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 92.7%

There’s another big jump here, and this one’s about the sheer numbers of A votes this booth drew. They picked up 30 As on 55 grades.

These comments particularly keyed in on Lepay. Some remarks there included “Wisconsin fans are lucky to have Matt Lepay, who is one of the very best,” “Lepay is a pro’s pro, one of the best,” and “Matt Lepay, in my opinion, is the IDEAL football/basketball radio announcer. He simply doesn’t miss a beat. Listening to his broadcasts, you feel like the action is right in front of your eyes. And he doesn’t fill in gaps with nonsense… he is completely focused. ” Tauscher also drew some praise, including “has fit right in with his passion for his alma mater” and “your typical o-line guy with tons of fat guy jokes and an understanding of dominating the game up front.”

https://twitter.com/Zane_Clodfelter/status/1555610055646400515

3. Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten): Don Fischer, Buck Suhr : 3.21

Most common grade: A (60.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 92.4%

The Hoosiers’ team drew even more As, collecting 40 As from 66 votes. They also pulled just two Ds and three Fs.

Many of these comments focused on longtime Indiana voice Fischer. That was with lines such as “an institution,” “one of the greatest radio announcers ever, period,” “the best in the business, he personifies IU,” and “a legend, and he’s still amazing at what he does 50 years into his tenure at IU.” One voter opined that it’s great to see Fischer get to call the Hoosiers’ recent football success, saying, “Don Fischer should have a statue between Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium. He called the 1976 perfect Hoosiers! But I used to feel sorry for him calling IU football all those years. I’m so glad he gets to experience this run.” As for Suhr, he drew praise, including “just great,” but also took a “just boring to listen to” from one B voter.

2. Cal Golden Bears (ACC): Justin Allegri, Mike Pawlawski : 3.35

Most common grade: A (64.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 94.9%

It’s remarkable to see the slot-over-slot jumps in the Top 5. The Cal team drew 50 As from 78 votes, and just two Ds and two Fs, giving them the highest percentage of A, B, and C grades in this poll.

Pawlawski drew some notable plaudits in the comments, including “the best insights in all of CFB” and “one of the most informed analysts in radio. He should be a college or NFL coach.” The overall booth saw accolades, too. Some of those included “Exciting and knowledgeable,” “the best in the business,” and “prepared, entertaining, not homers.” The decision to stream video of this booth on YouTube also earned praise.

The final play of the National Championship Game. Paul Keels and Jim Lachey on the call. All of the feels. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/irvJLKg2DO — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) January 21, 2025

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten): Paul Keels, Jim Lachey : 3.39

Most common grade: A (73.0% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.4%

We have our top booth, and also the team that received the most votes (111). Eighty-one of those grades were As. They did receive six Ds and eight Fs, though.

The comments here were particularly focused on Keels. Some of the praise there included “Paul Keels is one of the all-time great radio guys,” “Paul Keels has a voice for radio and does a great job calling the games without making it about himself,” “energetic without being over-the-top,” “the voice of God,” and “maybe the best announcer voice in the business.” Indeed, there was an interesting note from a declared non-OSU fan, who wrote, “I live in Michigan and hate Ohio State, but when they play UM or MSU, I always listen to the OSU broadcast. They aren’t overt homers, Keels has an awesome voice. He did UM basketball in the 80s, and has always been a favorite.”

However, a few voters had some criticism of Keels. That included “Keels has a golden voice, but lacks enthusiasm for the home team” (on a B grade) and “great, but tends to drift off at times during games.” Meanwhile, some had negative things to say about Lachey, with lines like “a bit long in the tooth” and “adds very little,” but others found him a “great analyst.” And several praised the booth’s overall chemistry. The overall comments were quite positive, fitting with the top grade this team received.

