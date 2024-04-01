Credit: CBS Sports

Zach Edey dropped a ton of points on the Tennessee Volunteers Sunday as he led the Purdue Boilermakers to a 72-66 victory in the Elite Eight.

Afterward, he dropped a huge F-bomb for good measure.

Edey’s 40-point, 16-rebound performance propelled Purdue into the Final Four, their first since 1980. Following the historic victory at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich, the Big Ten Player of the Year spoke with CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn about his mentality heading into the game.

“They thought they knew us, man. They thought they knew what we had in our hearts. I promise you, they didn’t. We’re ****ing winners. This is what we do,” Edey said.

Interestingly enough, even though the game was broadcast on CBS and Washburn was interviewing Edey, the moment was not broadcast on the network. It did, however, show up on TSN, which has the Canadian broadcasting rights. Presumably, there was enough of a delay on the American side for someone to catch the F-bomb and decide not to air it.

Zach Edey drops an F-bomb in a postgame interview, as seen and heard on the TSN broadcast. It does not appear that CBS showed it. pic.twitter.com/c4A2wsyVle — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2024

However, CBS isn’t totally a prude. They shared the clip on social media, albeit with the F-bomb bleeped out.

“They thought they knew what we had in our hearts. I’ll promise you they didn’t. We’re f—— winners. This what we do.” Zach Edey was FIRED UP with @EvanWashburn 😮 pic.twitter.com/JbwCF1dJAQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2024

This isn’t Edey’s first notable F-bomb. Last year, after Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament, he couldn’t help himself while talking to the crowd, leading to a spirited response from Purdue fans.

Oops. The reactions in this video of Zach Edey’s acceptance speech are priceless. pic.twitter.com/RqhAF2LODo — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) March 13, 2023

If Edey can lead the Boilermakers to two more wins and a national title, we doubt too many people will blame him for cursing up a storm in celebration.

[CBS Sports/TSN, AA on X]