Credit: Zac Brown Band/CBS Sports

We’re just weeks away from finding out which college basketball teams will qualify for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

However, we already know the song that’s going to drive viewers crazy by the time they hear it for the 427th time before the first weekend is over.

“Give It Away” by Zac Brown Band will serve as the year’s anthem for CBS/TNT’s coverage of March Madness this year. This is the three-time Grammy Award-winning band’s first NCAA Tournament anthem. You can expect to hear this song before, during, and after just about every NCAA Tournament game you watch, so we hope you like it.

In case you’ve forgotten, or blocked them from your memory after having to hear them so many times in such a short amount of time, previous year’s anthems include “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga in 2025, “Dance with Everybody” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ft. The National Parks in 2024, and “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd in 2023.

To be fair, it’s not always the ubiquity of the yearly anthem that drives March Madness viewers crazy. Sometimes, the repetitive commercials can be even worse. Lest we remind you of rehashed Geico Pig & Jason Bateman/Batman commercials from last year’s March Madness presentation.