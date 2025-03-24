Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The era of the superconference has arrived in March Madness. For the first time in its history, the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 will be comprised of just four conferences. And they are the Power 4 of the SEC, Big Ten, Big XII, and ACC.

The SEC and Big Ten dominate the remaining teams with seven and four representatives in the Sweet 16 respectively. And while Cinderella may still not be dancing, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery probably aren’t too upset that blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky still remain and huge brands with big followings like Michigan, Florida, and others in the power conferences.

CBS and TNT Sports have revealed the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament schedule for Thursday and Friday night with two games at a time taking place. One regional will air on CBS while another will be simulcast on TBS and truTV each night. Only the top four broadcast teams remain and in what may be the actual biggest upset of the tournament, the networks are not sending their top broadcast booth of Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery to follow the Duke Blue Devils.

Rather, that honor belongs to Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson, who will call the East regional semifinals on Thursday. Eagle and company will call the South region featuring top overall seed Auburn and Michigan State. Kevin Harlan’s crew will be out west with Florida on Thursday night. And finally, Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas will call the Midwest regional games on Friday.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28 pic.twitter.com/7Um6VyXxYk — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 24, 2025

Thursday March 27

7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 BYU vs #2 Alabama

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #4 Maryland vs #1 Florida

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

9:39 p.m. ET (CBS) – #4 Arizona vs #1 Duke

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

10:09 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #10 Arkansas vs #3 Texas Tech

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

Friday March 28

7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 Ole Miss vs #2 Michigan State

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #3 Kentucky vs #2 Tennessee

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

9:39 p.m. ET (CBS) – #5 Michigan vs #1 Auburn

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

10:09 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #4 Purdue vs #1 Houston

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn