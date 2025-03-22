Syndication: The Providence Journal

The Round of 64 is behind us and the Round of 32 has arrived for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The first round provided a few upsets, but no huge Cinderella stories as chalk enjoyed a great start to March Madness. What we may have lacked in first round drama should hopefully be made up for this weekend with some appetizing matchups.

The Round of 32 takes place on Saturday and Sunday across CBS, TNT, truTV, and TBS once again. Each day will see solo national games from one of the sites at 12 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET respectively on CBS before the other networks and sites get into the action.

On Saturday, that sees the biggest Cinderella left in the field, #12 seed McNeese State with Will Wade and Amir Khan face #4 seed Purdue, followed by the legendary coaching matchup of John Calipari and #10 Arkansas vs #2 St. John’s and Rick Pitino. Andrew Catalon and company will be on the call. On Sunday, it’ll be two-time defending national champion UConn facing off against top seed Florida and Duke in their customary Sunday afternoon spot against Baylor. CBS’s top team of Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery will be following the Blue Devils, likely throughout the NCAA Tournament for however far they go.

Saturday March 22

12:10 p.m. ET (CBS) – #12 McNeese State vs #4 Purdue

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

2:40 p.m. ET (CBS) – #10 Arkansas vs #2 St. John’s

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

5:15 p.m. ET (CBS) – #5 Michigan vs #4 Texas A&M

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

6:10 p.m. ET (TNT) – #11 Drake vs #3 Texas Tech

Tom McCarthy, Debbie Antonelli, Steve Smith, AJ Ross

7:10 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #9 Creighton vs #1 Auburn

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

7:45 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 BYU vs #3 Wisconsin

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Dana Jacobson

8:40 p.m. ET (TNT) – #8 Gonzaga vs #1 Houston

Tom McCarthy, Debbie Antonelli, Steve Smith, AJ Ross

9:40 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #7 UCLA vs #2 Tennessee

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Sunday March 23

12:10 p.m. ET (CBS) – #8 UConn vs #1 Florida

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

2:40 p.m. ET (CBS) – #9 Baylor vs #1 Duke

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

5:15 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 Illinois vs #3 Kentucky

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

6:10 p.m. ET (TNT) – #7 Saint Mary’s vs 2 Alabama

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

7:10 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #12 Colorado State vs #4 Maryland

Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose, Andy Katz

7:45 p.m. ET (CBS) – #6 Ole Miss vs #3 Wisconsin

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

8:40 p.m. ET (TNT) – #10 New Mexico vs #2 Michigan State

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

9:40 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV) – #5 Oregon vs #4 Arizona

Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose, Andy Katz