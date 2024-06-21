Steven Noel, who served more than 40 years as PA announcer for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix, has died at age 70.

Steven Noel, who served more than 40 years as the public address announcer of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball, died June 15 at age 70.

A Green Bay native, Noel graduated from UWGB and shortly after took on the role of PA announcer at the school. He served as “Voice of the Phoenix” for 42 years.

Doug Gottlieb, the Fox Sports radio host who is the new head basketball coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, posted “RIP” on X in reaction to the news.



In addition to his love for his alma mater, Noel was an avid Green Bay Packers fan who attended the famous “Ice Bowl” with his father in 1967. A salesman by day, he did the PA work for free for decades, before getting his first check after 40-plus years on the job (he actually called the school to make sure he could cash it).

He once told the Green Bay Press Gazette he wasn’t surprised he’d been on the job so long.

“I was always the last guy cut or the second-to-last guy cut every basketball program I tried out for,” Noel said. “So it was like, I wanted to stay involved in the game.”

The basketball community sent out well wishes to Noel’s family.

