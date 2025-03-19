Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade answers questions during the first round practice session press conference at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Will Wade had many ways to handle the question about his coaching future.

The McNeese State head coach could have dodged it. He could have denied any discussions, played the no comment” card, or delivered the standard company line of “I’m happy where I am” response.

That’s how these things usually go. Many head coaches — not all, but most — see the media as an adversary while wanting to stay tight-lipped to protect recruiting efforts and any competitive advantage. No one wants to tip their hand, especially in public.

Wade laid his whole deck on the table.

When asked if he had spoken with NC State about its head coaching vacancy, Wade didn’t dance around it.

His answer?

“Yes.”

“I lay it all out there to my players, and my players have laid it all out there to me,” he said. “We are transparent. We’ve shared it all with each other.”

No spin. No evasion. Just a simple, undeniable confirmation.

Given a second chance in the profession, Wade has embraced transparency. It’s not exactly the norm in the coaching world, even if more of his peers have become more candid about the realities of NIL, the transfer portal, and what it’s doing to collegiate athletics and their sport in general.

Being an uncommon trait of coaches aside, how bluntly and honestly Wade answered the question was viewed as a “refreshing” shift. And on Wednesday, multiple media members applauded the 42-year-old for his candor.

Refreshing honesty at the podium from Will Wade. https://t.co/rNdp5B90fz — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2025

The one thing I’ll say about Will Wade is that he’s incredibly honest, and I’m sure his players appreciate that. Love the honesty. https://t.co/q6qh9eZWcB — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 19, 2025

LSU fired Wade in March 2022 after the NCAA hit him with multiple recruiting violations.

His ouster came not long after the school received a notice of allegations outlining serious infractions, including payments to recruits and other improper benefits. Wade had been under the microscope since a 2019 FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball when a wiretap reportedly caught him talking about making a “strong-ass offer” to land a recruit.

The Tigers ultimately fired him for cause.

Now it looks like he’ll be back in the Power Four, perhaps as the next head coach of the NC State Wolfpack.

Wade may have been cast out of a power conference before, but if Wednesday’s honesty was any indication, he won’t be on the outside looking in much longer.

NC State came calling, and Wade didn’t deny it. Now, the only question is whether he’ll be the one answering the call.