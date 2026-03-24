Westwood One radio analyst Jordan Cornette (left) with Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic. (Photo by Michael Grant)

For Jordan Cornette, life after ESPN has been good.

Cornette found a new home at NBC, where he works as a men’s college basketball analyst, a courtside reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, and as a host and reporter for golf.

He also has a side gig as an analyst for Westwood One during the NCAA Tournament. Last weekend, he was in St. Louis for the games at Enterprise Center.

We recently caught up with Cornette, a former Notre Dame basketball star, to discuss why he loves broadcasting the NCAA tournament.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What do you enjoy most about March Madness?

Jordan Cornette: “To me, it’s so much fun watching the emotions that come with these games. Watching teams figure it out. Unfortunately, watching a familiar emotion for me as a player when it all ends. Watching the end of careers, seasons, and the time with some guys at certain programs because they may be going elsewhere. Some journeys continue, while others end. I just really enjoy the emotions that come with this.”

Why does broadcasting these games mean so much to you?

“I’ve always had a full-time employer while doing Westwood. When I was with ESPN, they allowed me to do this. So, when I came over to NBC, I asked my employer, ‘Can I do this?’ They graciously allowed for it. The reason I love staying tied to this tournament is because of my late older brother (Joel Cornette). We were both in this tournament at the same time in 2003. He was at Butler. He lost his life to a heart attack in 2016. I was at Notre Dame, and it was such a connection we shared that I always want to, for as long as I’m able, be a part of this tournament because it brings me closer to my brother.”

Analyst Jordan Cornette (right) with his Westwood One radio broadcasting partner, Nate Gatter for the games at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/0PghpRCZWL — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) March 22, 2026

How would you describe your brother?

“He was one of Butler University’s best players ever. He was so tied to that university. It was the beginning of their runs, which ultimately put them in a position several years later for the Gordon Hayward runs. He was very in tune with that program. They had a great team. When I was getting recruited, I looked up to Butler and my brother. So to watch them have an improbable run to the Sweet 16, we had a really good team at Notre Dame that year. We almost knew we’d get to the Sweet 16. So, for both of us to be there was an unforgettable moment because that’s what this tournament provides. To share it, we thought we’d tell our grandkids. Unfortunately, my brother lost his life.”

Do you have a particular basketball memory of him?

“A memory that sticks out forever, being on this court and looking at these 18- to 22-year-olds and remembering my brother jumping on the pedestal when Butler advanced, thinking about him saying in a postgame, ‘We are still here’ to the doubters who didn’t think Butler could get there. Those moments make me feel closer to my brother.”

Do you have a favorite broadcasting moment with Westwood One radio?

“I was with Kevin Kugler. We were on the broadcast when FDU upset Purdue, and to witness history, sitting next to a professional on the call, it wasn’t fun for Purdue, so I don’t think they would look back on that in a light manner. But to see the crazy moments this tournament can provide, that was definitely something that stuck with me.”

The Westwood One radio call of the Santa Clara-Kentucky finish in regulation. Nate Gatter and Jordan Cornette had the call. 🏀📻🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament (via @westwood1sports) pic.twitter.com/KndartOMjC https://t.co/JuUQfHyYms — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2026

How surprised were you to see Iowa State dominate Kentucky in the second half, without All-American Joshua Jefferson?

“(Milan) Momcilovic and (Tamin) Lipsey are just two guys who have embodied everything for this group; they do it differently. Momcilovic is one of the greatest shooters college basketball has seen. Teaming up with Lipsey, who is everything to this group as an organizer, defender, and producer, scoring the basketball. Those guys elevated their games; that’s what leaders do.

“Credit coach (T. J.) Otzelberger for the identity of this group. It’s about understanding that just because we’re without an All-American, we still have to win in the way we win, and that means generating turnovers that lead to offense, spreading the ball, playing with tempo, and defending the goal, and they did all that at a high level.”

How has it been at NBC since you were let go by ESPN?

“It was a blessing in disguise. When I got the rug pulled out from underneath me, I had no idea what was going to come next. I got to flirt with a few networks, and when I got over to NBC, I was wowed by the leadership there. It was something I had never really experienced at that level. The camaraderie amongst my colleagues and the variety of opportunities presented there have been a dream come true. I never thought that one of my darkest moments in television would lead to a dream scenario for me.”

What has been your favorite thing about working for NBC?

“Working with the greatest to ever do it, in my opinion, in Mike Tirico. I’ll be at the Valero Open on Final Four weekend as a field reporter for final-round coverage on NBC in San Antonio for the PGA Tour. So to me, it’s like you get to do it all. This year, I will have covered college football, college basketball, NBA, golf, and Major League Baseball as well. I couldn’t be happier.”