Photo Credit: CBS

Mike Rhoades is in his second season as Penn State’s men’s basketball coach, which may be news to CBS college basketball analyst Wally Szczerbiak.

During halftime of Saturday’s game between Providence and UConn, Szczerbiak and the rest of the studio crew took a quick look at other games around the country. One of those games was between No. 16 Maryland and an unranked Penn State team. While the Terrapins ultimately won the game 68-64, the Nittany Lions were leading at the time of the highlight. Szczerbiak was impressed with what he saw from Penn State.

“Mr. Shrewsberry’s coaching up his boys,” Szczerbiak said.

If this was a clip from two years ago, this wouldn’t be notable. Micah Shrewsberry was Penn State’s head coach in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. But after his second season with the Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry returned to his home state of Indiana to become Notre Dame’s head coach.

“Mr. Shrewsberry’s coaching up his boys.” Wally Szczerbiak was impressed by Penn State’s effort against Maryland. The problem? Mike Rhoades has been Penn State’s coach for the last two seasons. Micah Shrewsberry is at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/WDNuA8Wr5T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2025



Shrewsberry, whose tenure at Notre Dame has thus far been more notable for press conferences than on-court success, was replaced at Penn State by Rhodes.