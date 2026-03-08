Credit: Preston Willett

Often, when things aren’t going well, fans will ask the head coach, “What the f*ck are you doing?”

It’s rarer to hear the coach ask that of themselves.

Following Virginia Tech’s 76-72 loss to the rival Virginia Cavaliers in their regular-season finale on Saturday, Hokies head coach Mike Young found himself in the midst of an existential crisis during his post-game press conference.

“I take nothing away from those guys, they played really hard, and both teams played really hard,” said Young. “The game… missed dunk would have tied it. This kid’s playing his guts out. Then (Ben) Hammond misses two foul shots, he’s up close to 90 on the year. And No. 33 (Virginia’s Ugonna Onyenso), come on man, give me a break. Give me a break, really? Kid makes two 3s? And a huge one over there in front? Come on. What the f*ck am I doing wrong?”

“What the f**k am I doing wrong?” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young after the loss to Virginia. pic.twitter.com/2pPhFalSNU — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) March 7, 2026

That’s a coach at his breaking point.

Virginia Tech finished the regular season 19-12 (8-10) and finds itself firmly on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. The 2021 ACC Coach of the Year, Young is 192-97 (60-70) during his time with the Hokies, but hasn’t taken the team to the postseason since 2024 and hasn’t made the NCAA Tourney since 2022.

Young has one year remaining on his current contract, and the school has said he will return next season.