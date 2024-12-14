Credit: Big Red Dave

University of Nebraska-Lincoln sophomore Maxwell Anderson is a simple guy who knows what he likes.

Specifically, he likes to sit in the front row of his 9:30 a.m. geography class while wearing a different sports jersey every time.

While he probably didn’t think much of it, another student sitting in the back of the auditorium took notice and kept taking notice all semester, much to the delight of the internet.

It began on Sept. 3 when X user Big Red Dave shared a photo of Anderson sitting in the first row wearing a Nick Van Exel Lakers jersey. A few days later it was a Karl Malone Utah Jazz jersey. Then an Aaron Judge Yankees jersey, Magic Johnson jersey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba jersey, Steve Largent Seahawks jersey, and on it went.

Freddy Garcia jersey at 9:30 geography? You bet. (Pretty obscure tbh) https://t.co/zPk5rSIxpW pic.twitter.com/BIRAiOn2TM — Big Red Dave (@BigRedDave_) November 12, 2024

Anderson became aware that he was a viral sensation in early October when a TikTok video featuring his wardrobe went viral.

While social media got a kick out of seeing such a dedicated jerseyhead, the folks at Fanatics saw an opportunity. And so, when Anderson showed up for class on Thursday, he had a surprise waiting for him. A whole lot of surprises, actually.

A year’s worth of jerseys from @Fanatics at 9:30 geography? You bet. pic.twitter.com/LfEKwyx6zQ — Big Red Dave (@BigRedDave_) December 12, 2024

That’s nearly 60 jerseys that were waiting for him on his preferred front-row seat, including a jersey of his favorite player, LeBron James.

“I was stunned, I couldn’t say anything,” Anderson told the Journal Star. “Standing there, I was in shock. I had no idea this was going to happen.”

Somewhat surprisingly, one jersey Anderson didn’t have in his collection was a Nebraska Cornhuskers one. That changed Friday when he attended the Nebraska-Indiana men’s basketball game and received four, including one with “Jersey Guy” on the back.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been collecting jerseys” Jersey Guy (AKA Maxwell Anderson) is indeed a jersey guy. Well done, @Fanatics! pic.twitter.com/PFPkpz8IMh — Jake Bartecki NCN (@bartecki_jake) December 13, 2024

Regardless of whether or not Anderson’s viral fame will continue next semester, he says he has no plans to stop wearing jerseys anytime soon.

“I don’t really care if it’s only my 15 minutes of fame and it doesn’t last. This is a moment I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Anderson said. “I’m gonna die with this moment. I’m gonna tell my kids about it, I’m gonna tell my family.”

