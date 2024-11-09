Fordham posted a vintage video of Mike Breen and Chris Russo calling a Fordham-Seton Hall game in 1990, and fans loved it. Photo Credit: Fordham Basketball

Everyone knows Mike Breen and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo have been around in sports media for years.

But nothing drives that point home like a vintage video that surfaced Saturday, showing Breen and Russo announcing a college basketball game in 1990.

Fordham Basketball posted the video on X, showing Breen and Russo doing an intro for Fordham’s game against Seton Hall on Nov. 29, 1990.

The duo, both appearing fresh out of high school (Russo was actually 31, Breen 29), were calling the game for SportsChannel, a now-defunct regional sports network co-owned by NBC and Cablevision.

Breen explained the rivalry between two New York City area schools, with Fordham in the Patriot League and Seton Hall in the Big East.

“Now Christopher, big difference between the Patriot League and the Big East, no doubt about it, but not when these two teams get on the court,” Breen said.

“Fordham leads the series,” Russo said. “Beat ’em last year, and you know for a fact Seton Hall comes in tonight pretty ticked off it lost to Fordham. Should be an interesting ballgame tonight.”

Mike Breen and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo with the Seton Hall-Fordham college hoops call for SportsChannel in 1990. 🏀📺🎙️🔥 https://t.co/LryuixnrZD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024

Yes, that was a long time ago. With that game coming so close to Thanksgiving, one almost expects Russo to launch into one of his rants about why he hates the holiday, but of course that wouldn’t come until later.

Fordham posted the video ahead of Saturday’s game against Seton Hall, the first meeting between the two area rivals in more than two decades. Fordham won, 57-56.

[Fordham Basketball]