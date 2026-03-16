Credit: CBS; UMBC Athletics on X

The UMBC Retrievers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, when they became the first 16-seed to ever beat a 1-seed in The Big Dance with a 74-54 win over Virginia. UMBC won the America East Tournament to receive an autobid into the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

That led to another proud moment for the UMBC social media team that made waves on Twitter, now X, after the 2018 tournament shocker.

The UMBC Athletics account took to X on Saturday night to use the opportunity to celebrate the NCAA Tournament return by clowning on Bruce Pearl and Auburn.

“Just realized the best part of having an autobid is that we don’t need a relative going on tv to explain why we deserve to be in over a 30-win [Miami (Ohio)],” the UMBC Athletics account posted on X.

Just realized the best part of having an autobid is that we don’t need a relative going on tv to explain why we deserve to be in over a 30-win @MiamiRedHawks https://t.co/yhzvNg66BP — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 15, 2026

Pearl, a CBS Sports and TNT Sports college basketball analyst, questioned the at-large case for then-unbeaten Miami (Ohio) on February 28. Since then, the controversial two-plus weeks of “propaganda,” as he calls it, have featured Pearl addressing the subject and finally coming around on Miami (now 31-1) being part of the NCAA Tournament field.

But Pearl has also spent plenty of time campaigning for Auburn, where he served as head coach from 2014-25 and was succeeded by his son, Steven, for the 2026 season. Pearl, who is still on the Auburn payroll, has proudly admitted that nepotism landed his son the job, and he was seen yelling profanities at the SEC Tournament as Auburn was eliminated.

And during Sunday’s Selection Show on CBS, Pearl was still advocating for 17-16 Auburn to be included in the NCAA Tournament field. Steven also campaigned for Auburn’s NCAA Tournament inclusion after a recent Tigers loss.

UMBC will take on Howard in a matchup of two 16-seeds in the First Four, with hopes of making more March magic over the next week. And Miami (Ohio) will also be in the First Four in a battle of 11-seeds vs. SMU. Auburn, meanwhile, is not part of the NCAA Tournament.