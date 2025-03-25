Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The viral clip of UConn head coach Dan Hurley warning Baylor about the referees following the Huskies’ season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament took on a life of its own on Monday following the news that a program staffer reportedly threatened the reporter who took the video in question.

In a since-deleted post, UConn director of men’s basketball communications Bobby Mullen defended his actions, while also admitting that his “temper flared a bit in a moment of weakness after a loss.”

“PR man yells at reporter. News at 11,” Mullen wrote in the post before removing it according to multiple outlets, including the New York Post. “I have a journalism degree and I know the difference between reporting and seeking out ‘gotcha’ moments. My temper flared a bit in a moment of weakness after a loss, but I think the journalists I work with regularly would vouch for me.”

Make sure to include the since deleted response from PR, too. pic.twitter.com/S8B3Cyuhrg — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 25, 2025

Mullen’s response came after Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald reported that the Huskies staffer had told Queen City News’ Joey Ellis he would “ruin his life” if he didn’t delete the video. Ellis had taken the video as Hurley was walking off the court and into the bowels of the Lenova Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, moments after UConn’s 77-75 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

“I hope they don’t f*ck you like they f*cked us,” Hurley can be seen shouting toward the Bears, who were waiting to take the court ahead of their matchup with Duke. “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

Dan Hurley exiting the arena after UConn’s NCAA Tournament loss to Florida, presumably about the officiating: “I hope they don’t f*ck you like they f*cked us. I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.” #MarchMadness (via @Jellis1016) pic.twitter.com/LTtRkSCkpf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 23, 2025

In a statement provided to Charlotte Sports Live regarding the situation, UConn attempted to shift blame to Ellis.

“The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should’ve been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion, ” the statement read. “Instead, a reporter, who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”

While the original video of Hurley attracted plenty of attention, UConn’s response to the viral clip has only extended the story’s stay in the headlines. And although Mullen’s now-deleted post seemingly indicates he believes he was merely doing his job, it’s hard to imagine that the negative P.R. generated by his reaction is what he had in mind.