By now, you’ve probably seen the clip. The viral video, captured by Joey Ellis of Queen City News in the bowels of the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, shows UConn head coach Dan Hurley looking like he had an axe to grind after his team’s loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to an emotional interview with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, Hurley turned to the Baylor Bears, who were getting ready for their game against Duke, hoping that the refs — long a foe of UConn’s head coach — didn’t f*ck the Bears like they f*cked the Huskies.

Or so he says.

“I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor,” Hurley said.

Well, it turns out the clip Ellis captured didn’t sit well with the Huskies.

Ellis was merely doing his job, which UConn didn’t appreciate. In fact, the program’s director of communications, Bobby Mullens, asked for the video to be removed. According to Gabe McDonald of Charlotte Sports Live, Mullens allegedly threatened Ellis, saying he would “ruin his life” if the video wasn’t taken down.

“This was heard by multiple other reporters and staff on hand,” McDonald revealed.

When Charlotte Sports Live reached out for a statement, UConn responded, seeking to shift the narrative.

“The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should’ve been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion, ” the statement read. “Instead, a reporter, who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”

Despite the university’s objection, the network stands by Ellis’s report.

For someone who’s quickly becoming the next big villain in sports, Hurley sure knows how to make an impression — and so does UConn’s head of communications, apparently.