Edit by Liam McGuire

When I was a reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal, I covered Mick Cronin, then a rising star in this business. First as an assistant at Cincinnati and Louisville, and later when he landed his first head-coaching gig at Murray State.

My interactions with him were positive. He was always gracious with his time. He returned my phone calls. He never snapped at me for asking a question. I ask a lot of questions, so I’m sure at least one was dumb. Of course, ambitious coaches eager to rise through the ranks tend to be more accommodating toward the media. It can help them get noticed for more high-profile jobs.

Cronin has always been a Type-A personality and often brutally honest. Not everyone can play for him, and not everyone likes him. Even by his volatile standards, the UCLA coach is having quite a season, capped by last week’s events. During Tuesday night’s 82-59 loss at Michigan State, he ejected one of his own players.

Surprisingly, that wasn’t the most noteworthy thing that occurred.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s thoughts on the Michigan State student section. @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/7pJJHEs7sQ — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) February 18, 2026

Cronin had a meltdown that went viral after a reporter asked him about the Izzone student section chanting Xavier Booker’s name. Booker, who transferred from Michigan State to UCLA, finished with two points and two rebounds. Cronin responded angrily: “I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section. I would like to give you a kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked.”

When the reporter tried to follow up, Cronin added more unnecessary fuel to the fire by saying, “You really think I care about the other team’s student section?” He then added, “Are you raising your voice at me?” The reporter said no, but Cronin apparently didn’t believe him: “Yeah, you are. Come on, dude. Come on. Yes, you are. Everybody’s standing here listening to you. Everybody. This is on camera. They can hear you.”

As a coach, there are few things worse than being caught in a bad moment on camera. Everyone sees it, including Cronin’s bosses.

So, it was hardly surprising that a contrite Cronin apologized for sending Steven Jamerson II to the locker room. As for his meltdown, he said, “I have to do a better job of this, that in this climate, you’ve got to be careful with what you say. I’m a good fit here because I know I’m not bigger than the brand and the brand matters here, the school matters. The last thing I want to do is bring negative publicity to our school.”

Column: UCLA must eject bully Mick Cronin if he can’t respect his players https://t.co/uYkJRhLeSD — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) February 19, 2026

Cronin’s behavior sparked several media reactions. Bill Plaschke of the L.A. Times called Cronin “a classic bully” and wrote a column titled “UCLA must eject bully Mick Cronin if he can’t respect his players.” The Indianapolis Star’s Gregg Doyel said that Cronin is “the cruelest coach in college basketball.” One person on X found humor in the situation and posted a video of Cronin set to the tune of ‘One Shining Moment.’

Luckily for Cronin, UCLA scored one of its biggest victories of the season over the weekend, rallying from 23 points down to defeat No. 10 Illinois 95-94 in overtime. That will at least give people something new to talk about. Still, how long will UCLA tolerate Cronin’s hostile on-camera demeanor? College coaches are highly paid not only to win but also to represent their schools in a positive light. Colleges and universities rely on boosters, fans, and recruits. How coaches act in front of the media matters.

Mick Cronin’s One Shining Moment will heal America pic.twitter.com/DwsCJ2dhhS — Pac-12 Insider Gregg Alexander (@NewRadicalsVEVO) February 18, 2026

Cronin acknowledged this last week: “I apologize to our people — school, students, everybody in our community — because it’s important. These jobs, you gotta raise money, you gotta be friends with donors, I mean, I believe in all that stuff.”

As an assistant, Cronin worked for two intense guys: Bob Huggins and Rick Pitino. But the days of a head coach acting like a dictator and an intimidator are fading into the past. Cronin can be charming and funny. Recently, Cronin sent Kelvin Sampson $1 via Venmo after the Houston coach complained about the Cougars’ budget.

Mick Cronin has said he’s not opposed to being a bad guy in his relationship with the press. But when acting like a jerk reflects poorly on the school that employs him, that’s a problem. It’s a problem that might eventually cost him his job.