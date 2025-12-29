Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Women’s college basketball has been one of the fastest growing sports in the United States recently. But in some ways, media coverage for the sport hasn’t caught up to its popularity.

That was on display Sunday, when the No. 4 UCLA Bruins took on the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, OH. The matchup was the only top-25 game in women’s college basketball on Sunday, yet according to UCLA head coach Cori Close, only one member of the media bothered to talk with her after the Bruins’ big road win. Los Angeles Times writer Benjamin Royer spoke with Close remotely after the game. Not a single reporter local to Columbus attended Close’s postgame press availability.

UCLA women’s bball coach Cori Close said that I (from Los Angeles, not in Columbus), was the only media member to to talk with her after UCLA’s win vs OSU. Close said she didn’t mind if I printed her response, so here it is in full. Close’s full remarks are in the photo below: pic.twitter.com/lQ3kiMcBXf — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) December 28, 2025

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Close told Royer after the game. “We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me. And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either. Like for the only game that had two ranked opponents to not have more coverage over this particular game — disappointing, honestly.”

Royer did, in fact, publish Close’s remarks, which elicited a response from the Associated Press.

#AP had a freelancer in person covering #ucla–#OhioState today. i can’t speak to the person’s whereabouts post game but I appreciate @CoachCoriClose noticing. — Beth Harris (@bethharrisap) December 29, 2025

“AP had a freelancer in person covering UCLA-Ohio State today. I can’t speak to the person’s whereabouts post game but I appreciate [Cori Close] noticing,” AP sportswriter Beth Harris wrote on social media.

Regardless of the particulars, it seems that whatever media was in attendance didn’t have much interest in speaking to Close, whose Bruins moved to 12-1 on the season. In addition to the AP freelancer, Thomas Costello, a writer for Ohio State’s SB Nation site, appeared to be in attendance. And Columbus NBC affiliate WCMH tells Awful Announcing it sent reporter David DeGuzman to the game.

It’s possible that the media in attendance simply chose not to speak with Close after the game for whatever reason. That’s not necessarily uncommon for a visiting coach, especially when the majority of the press is covering the local team. But one would expect that at least some of the gathered media would’ve been interested in speaking with Close, who is coaching one of the nation’s top teams.

Close’s criticisms are more of an indictment on the lack of national outlets covering the game. Those outlets would be the ones most likely to attend a visiting coach’s press conference, especially for a nationally relevant team like UCLA.

The situation shows how the media is still sometimes catching up to the popularity of the women’s game. A top-25 men’s college basketball game would never have a similarly lacking press corp.

Perhaps the absence of national media can be chalked up to the holiday season, although that’s not exactly a great excuse for someone whose job it is to cover sports. Whatever the case may be, Close is certainly well within her rights to call out the lack of attention on such an important game.