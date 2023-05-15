Chris Roberts at UCLA
College BasketballCollege FootballBy Sean Keeley on

Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts passed away on Friday, May 12 at the age of 74.

According to the school, Roberts died from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He had also recently suffered a stroke.

Roberts was the voice of Bruins football and men’s basketball for 23 seasons beginning in 1992 through 2015. During his final season with the school, he tied Fred Hessler as the longest-tenured play-by-play broadcaster in UCLA history.

In his 23 seasons calling UCLA football, Roberts called 16 bowl games, including two Rose Bowls. He also called 19 men’s basketball trips to the NCAA Tournament, including the team’s 1995 national championship run.

Roberts also authored two books, Stadium Stories: UCLA Bruins and UCLA Football Vault, which he co-wrote with Bill Bennett. He was an eight-time nominee for the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association’s Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Year Award, a four-time Golden Mike Award winner, and an SCSBA Hall of Fame member.

As soon as news spread of Roberts’ passing, tributes began to pour in for the Southern California broadcasting legend.

“Without you, I’m not a radio broadcaster at UCLA,” wrote Tracy Murray, the current Bruins’ basketball radio analyst alongside Josh Lewin, in an Instagram tribute. “You were my mentor, you guided me, told me to annunciate, attack the microphone… These are things I still hear in my mind when I’m broadcasting.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on Twitter.

Roberts, who was born Bob LaPeer, is survived by his wife Ann LaPeer, son David LaPeer, daughter Nichole Hijon-LaPeer, and their families.

[UCLA, LA Times] Image Credit: UCLA Athletics

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley