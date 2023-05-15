Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts passed away on Friday, May 12 at the age of 74.

According to the school, Roberts died from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He had also recently suffered a stroke.

Roberts was the voice of Bruins football and men’s basketball for 23 seasons beginning in 1992 through 2015. During his final season with the school, he tied Fred Hessler as the longest-tenured play-by-play broadcaster in UCLA history.

In his 23 seasons calling UCLA football, Roberts called 16 bowl games, including two Rose Bowls. He also called 19 men’s basketball trips to the NCAA Tournament, including the team’s 1995 national championship run.

Roberts also authored two books, Stadium Stories: UCLA Bruins and UCLA Football Vault, which he co-wrote with Bill Bennett. He was an eight-time nominee for the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association’s Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Year Award, a four-time Golden Mike Award winner, and an SCSBA Hall of Fame member.

As soon as news spread of Roberts’ passing, tributes began to pour in for the Southern California broadcasting legend.

“Without you, I’m not a radio broadcaster at UCLA,” wrote Tracy Murray, the current Bruins’ basketball radio analyst alongside Josh Lewin, in an Instagram tribute. “You were my mentor, you guided me, told me to annunciate, attack the microphone… These are things I still hear in my mind when I’m broadcasting.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on Twitter.

No words to express the sadness. Chris Roberts was a friend and mentor who loved @ucla, loved broadcasting and loved his wonderful family. His passion and excellence will be missed. Not to mention his kind and generous heart. Love you, big guy. Thank you for everything. RIP. ? — Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) May 13, 2023

Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts has passed away. He was the best in the business and an even better person. Will miss him very much. Can hear his call in my head as I write this. Captured a glorious era in Bruin sports. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) May 13, 2023

The LA Kings are truly saddened with the loss of this legendary talent and person. RIP Chris Roberts ?? https://t.co/y39UrN4uDg — LA Kings (@LAKings) May 13, 2023

Incredibly sad news An amazing storyteller and always gave me wonderful advice during broadcast meetings in my time out West. Wonderful person. https://t.co/GDVexbpw0r — Joseph Zakrzewski (@JoeyZRadio) May 14, 2023

Extremely sad news! Helped me take his place at Long Beach State when he went to UCLA. Great, great person. https://t.co/Zh55IR38X7 — Scott Galetti (@ScottGaletti) May 14, 2023

Roberts, who was born Bob LaPeer, is survived by his wife Ann LaPeer, son David LaPeer, daughter Nichole Hijon-LaPeer, and their families.

[UCLA, LA Times] Image Credit: UCLA Athletics