Credit: The Field of 68

Tyler Hansbrough was the face of college basketball in the late 2000s.

Hansbrough enjoyed a standout career at North Carolina, becoming the first male in Atlantic Coast Conference history to earn first-team All-America honors in four seasons. He was National Player of the Year in 2008 and led the Tar Heels to the 2009 NCAA championship.

These days, Hansbrough remains involved in the college game as a member of the media. You can catch him on The Field of 68 podcast, and he also contributes as an analyst. On Saturday, he’ll be on the Tar Heel Sports Network for North Carolina’s game against visiting Duke. Last semester, he returned to Chapel Hill as a visiting professor at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. We recently caught up with Hansbrough to discuss his media career and college basketball.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Did you always think you would someday get into broadcasting?

Tyler Hansbrough: “No, not really. I was a different person. I was pretty quiet and didn’t pay much attention to the media. I was locked in. I didn’t focus on much except basketball and trying to get to where I wanted to go and fulfill some dreams. So it wasn’t on the radar. I got my first start during COVID. They scheduled a game against, I think, Northeastern in Chapel Hill. They didn’t have a color person to work the game. So I got a call. I think it was an ESPN+ game. I had no experience, and I walked in and enjoyed it.”

What did you like most about it?

“I like watching the game. I also like explaining things to the common fan or person who watches the games. Why teams are doing this and that. And I also like getting back into the arena. I like the energy. I like the atmosphere. So, I’ve enjoyed being around that.”

What was it like going back to North Carolina as a visiting professor?

“You have a teacher teaching a little bit of traditional journalism, and then I would come in as a former athlete and give my experience of what it feels like to be in those situations as a player. It’s a model they took from Tennessee, where Peyton Manning is a visiting professor.

“I thought it was great. I really enjoyed interacting with the students and having a lot of discussion and dialogue. It wasn’t like I was grading papers or doing exams. A lot of our class came from participation and discussions. Helping the students was really cool because they were much more active and willing to participate than I originally thought. That was really good for me to see.”

What was your major at North Carolina?

“I was a communications major. I knew it was a broad major, so it covered a lot of topics. I didn’t really have an idea of what I wanted to do. But I knew that once I graduated with a communications major, I would have a lot of options. It’s not like I had my mind made up; this is what I want to do. So, once I was done playing, I was a little lost. Like any athlete, you’ve been doing something your whole life, and then all of a sudden you stop, and you’re like, ‘What do I do now?’ So yeah, it was a little bit of a struggle, and I didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do.”

How did your gig with The Field of 68 begin?

“I’ve known Jeff (Goodman) for a while. I think Jeff’s probably one of the best in college basketball as an analyst and journalist. I had a good relationship with him. He’s a hard worker, does unorthodox things, and doesn’t mind stirring the pot, which I’ve always really enjoyed. And so he was listening to one of my podcasts. We were on Twitter having a discussion with fans, and Jeff popped in. And so we just brought Jeff into the conversation. He asked me if I’d ever be interested in coming on Field at 68. And so I’ve been with them for a while now, and I enjoy working on the shows. They have a big audience, and they’re willing to touch anything, which I really like because we get off in the weeds.”

“I think sandwiches suck.” – Tyler Hansbrough https://t.co/Dl1tFUIuHE — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 30, 2023

On one show, you complained about sandwiches. Could you explain your hatred of sandwiches?

“I am anti-sandwich. Rarely will I eat a sandwich. The reason why I’m anti-sandwich is because I’m not a big bread person. I just feel like the bread takes away from the meat and the best parts of the sandwich. I’ve never taken two pieces of bread and put them right in between something that is the best part of it. You just ruin it a little bit. I think the bread ruins the inner workings of the sandwich.”

Which unbeaten will be the first to lose: Arizona (22-0) or Miami of Ohio (22-0)?

“I would have to say Arizona just because they’re in the Big 12 and they’re going to be facing some hard opponents. I would say there’s a real possibility. They play at Kansas, also against Houston, and Texas Tech. So, I could see Arizona losing first.”

Which team has been the most surprising to you?

“Nebraska. They have a lot of older players. They play smart basketball. I know they just lost to Illinois, but I think they’ve done very well this year. Sam Hoiberg is a smart player who hits big shots. They’re not the sexiest team, but they win and do the right things to win basketball games.”

Who’s the National Player of the Year?

“I would say Cam Boozer right now. He’s playing so good and doing so many different things for Duke that I would say he’s probably been the runaway national player of the year. He’s a smart player. He plays hard and impacts the game in so many ways, from his passing and dribbling to his consistent scoring. Also, I can see his improvement. Usually, freshmen hit a wall, but I feel like he’s gotten better.”

Do you have any thoughts on players using the legal system to return to college?

“For me personally, I feel like it’s done a lot of harm to the players who have done it the right way. They stayed in school. They knew the consequences of leaving early, and they were under the impression that once you declare for the draft and sign an NBA contract, you’ve taken going back to college off the table. Now, the legal system and the process of getting buried in litigation have given these players an opportunity. I just think it’s wrong. I think there should be a clear stance from the NCAA, where they should come out and make things a little more clear for everybody in college basketball.”