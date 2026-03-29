Credit: Lacy/yoxic

You’d have to be a real dum-dum to try to broadcast an NCAA Tournament game while in the arena and think TBS, CBS Sports, and TNT Sports would be cool with it.

Let us introduce you to two dum-dums.

Nick “Lacy” Fosco and Kylie “Sketch” Cox are popular Twitch streamers, with the latter becoming well-known for his What’s up, brother?” catchphrase. The two were sitting courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for Saturday’s Elite Eight game between Iowa and Illinois. Rather than casually enjoying the game from their $5,000 seats, security spotted them live-streaming the basketball contest, which is expressly prohibited.

While continuing to live-stream, the duo was escorted from their seats and told by security that their removal was a decision made by the NCAA. Lacy tried to argue that they were streaming their personal experience and not the game itself, and that he had been doing so at other March Madness games without confrontation. His explanations fell on deaf ears.

Lacy and Sketch were kicked out of the Iowa vs. Illinois March Madness basketball game by the official NCAA for streaming on Twitch while courtside 😳 no refund after spending over $6,000 on tickets. pic.twitter.com/u3tKM6E0nW — yoxic (@yoxics) March 28, 2026

Lacy later said on a live stream that he thought it was possible they were booted because their streaming audience had grown larger than the arena attendance, which doesn’t make much sense.

Lacy believes the NCAA kicked him out of the Iowa March Madness basketball game because he had 30,000 viewers on Twitch which was more than the attendance at the stadium 😭pic.twitter.com/erQOdyLo4a — yoxic (@yoxics) March 28, 2026

He also showed Instagram DMs from the official NCAA March Madness account, indicating that they had been invited to the game and to collaborate in several ways. He did not show any DMs saying they would be allowed to live-stream during the game.

The NCAA strictly protects CBS and Turner’s exclusive NCAA Tournament broadcast rights, which they pay a little over a billion dollars a year for.