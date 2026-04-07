Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines are national champions in men’s college basketball for the first time since 1989 and the second time in program history. Michigan, led by head coach Dusty May, held off Connecticut in a 67-63 victory in the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s national championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis.

It capped off an incredible run by Michigan that included an 18-point win over Arizona on Saturday in the Final Four.

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill (who won Awful Announcing’s fan vote for the best broadcast booth in sports in 2025) had the television call of the national championship game for TNT Sports.

Eagle had an enthusiastic final call with a nod to “The Victors” that Michigan fans will remember forever.

Ian Eagle: “HAIL TO THE CHAMPIONS! HAIL TO MICHIGAN! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 37 YEARS, THE WOLVERINES WIN THE NATIONAL TITLE! AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE IN THIS TOURNAMENT! 69-63, THE FINAL! Michigan is a machine! And they’re the national champions!” 🏀🎙️🏆pic.twitter.com/3P1w7ekYJE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2026

Eagle: “HAIL TO THE CHAMPIONS! HAIL TO MICHIGAN! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 37 YEARS, THE WOLVERINES WIN THE NATIONAL TITLE! AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE IN THIS TOURNAMENT! 69-63, THE FINAL! Michigan is a machine! And they’re the national champions!”

Raftery: “I know Grant had them earlier in the year. I did against Wake Forest. What a distance they have come. Amazing!”

Hill: “Unbelievable. Most consistent, most dominant team all season. And they showed tonight they can win ugly too.”

Eagle: “And the wait is over for the Maize and Blue!”

Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo had the national radio call for Westwood One.

Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo had the Westwood One radio call of Michigan winning the national title. 🏀📻🎙️🏆 (via @westwood1sports) pic.twitter.com/GhuoeOm0as https://t.co/Q44PJf7JJm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2026

Kugler: “AND SINCE 1989, THERE’S BEEN A BLANK SPACE IN THE MICHIGAN TROPHY CASE! WELL, WRITE THEIR NAME! MICHIGAN, THE 2026 MEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! THEY KNOCK OFF UCONN, 69-63 TO WIN THE SCHOOL’S SECOND MEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!”

Brian Boesch and Terry Mills had the Michigan radio call.

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2026 – Forever, Go Blue pic.twitter.com/pYeKRGfoKJ — Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) April 7, 2026

Boesch: “PICKED UP BY GAYLE! HE FLINGS IT TO THE OTHER SIDE! GAME CLOCK AT THREE! KARABAN CATCHES! THAT’S IT! MICHIGAN WINS! 69-63! THE LEADERS AND BEST REACH COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S PINNACLE FOR THE SECOND TIME! MICHIGAN WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 69-63 OVER THE HUSKIES OF CONNECTICUT! AND TERRY MILLS, YOU AND THAT 1989 TEAM FINALLY HAVE COMPANY!”

Mills: “And they’re in elite company. Welcome aboard, young men.”