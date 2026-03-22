Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt-Nebraska game was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s second round, and it certainly delivered.

4-seed Nebraska came away with a 74-72 win over 5-seed Vanderbilt in an instant classic that had chaotic back-and-forth, high-level action throughout the second half. And the finish was incredible, encapsulating March Madness.

The Cornhuskers scored what would serve as the game-winning bucket on a layup in transition from Braden Frager. After a timeout, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner was oh so close to sinking a shot from well beyond half-court at the buzzer, but it rimmed out.

Brandon Gaudin and Chris Webber had the television call for TNT. Here’s how Nebraska’s go-ahead shot and Vanderbilt’s gut-wrenching miss looked and sounded on the TNT broadcast.

NEBRASKA FOR THE LEAD! THIS GAME HAS BEEN BONKERS! Brandon Gaudin on the TNT call. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lzRnQdBJHk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2026

Gaudin: “FRED HOIBERG’S GOING TO LET ‘EM PLAY IT OUT! FRAAAGER! GOT IT! TIMEOUT! 2.2 TO GO! AND THIS PLACE IS IN A FRENZY!”

VANDERBILT ALMOST HAD IT FROM HALF-COURT! NEBRASKA HANGS ON IN A THRILLER! Brandon Gaudin with the call for TNT. 🏀😲🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/fks7LTd70Q https://t.co/J9ZoPJEv6u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2026

Gaudin: “Vanderbilt, no timeouts. HALF-COURT HEAVE! OOOOH! TANNER, IN AND OUT! AND NEBRASKA IS ON TO THE SWEET 16!”

Kent Pavelka and Jeff Smith had the call for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Radio Network. Pavelka has called Nebraska games for 41 years, beginning 51 years ago. On Thursday, he got to call the first NCAA Tournament win in Nebraska history. And on Saturday night, he got to call the Huskers reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

Pavelka went wild at the final buzzer.

Pavelka: “Gets it in. Two seconds. Half-court shot on the way. OH MY GOD, IT’S NO GOOD! OH MY GOD! IN AN OUT AT THE BUZZER! NEBRASKA TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN! IT IS A MIRACLE!… AND IT WAS DESTINED TO HAPPEN! IT WAS DESTINED TO HAPPEN! NEBRASKA IS GOING TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN! A HALF-COURT MISS BY TANNER, AND IT WAS HALFWAY, THREE-QUARTERS OF THE WAY DOWN! IT POPPED OUT! And I have never broadcast a game like this in my lifetime, and I’ve done this since 1974. LISTEN TO NEBRASKA’S CROWD! HOLY COW! HOLY COWABUNGA!”

So, that’s the call of the thrilled, winning side. How about the side that experienced heartbreak?

Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson had the Vanderbilt radio call.

Ingram: “AK to Tanner. Dribbles up. Heaves at the horn! It… OOOH! IT ALMOST WENT! IT’S NO GOOD! And Nebraska wins… What a tough way to finish the season.”

Thompson: “OOOH! Wow. They had the ball. It was in and out of the basket. It looked just like Missouri. Wow! That’s unbelievable.

Lastly, here’s how the finish sounded with Ted Emrich and Casey Jacobsen on Westwood One Radio.

Emrich: “In to Tanner. From three-quarter court, the heave, the prayer! HE ALMOST BANKED IT IN! OFF THE WINDOW! OFF THE FRONT OF THE RIM! AND IT POPPED OUT! NO GOOD! AND WE HAVE HUSKER MADNESS IN OKLAHOMA CITY! THE DREAM SEASON FOR NEBRASKA JUST GOT SWEETER! NEBRASKA, FRESH OFF ITS FIRST-EVER NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN, IS ON TO ITS FIRST-EVER SWEET SIXTEEN! SEVENTY-FOUR, SEVENTY-TWO! A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE OF A VICTORY OVER VANDERBILT HERE IN OKC!”