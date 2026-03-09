Wake Forest Athletics announced the passing of longtime men’s basketball analyst Mark Freidinger on Sunday.

Freidinger was 76.

Freidinger called Wake Forest men’s basketball games from 1990 to 2025, retiring before the season.

For almost three decades, “Dinger” worked alongside play-by-play announcer Stan Cotten, the longtime “Voice of the Demon Deacons.” The announcing duo called more than 1,000 games together. In his first five seasons, Freidinger was joined in the booth by Mac MacDonald.

Prior to his time in the booth, Freidinger served as an assistant coach at Kansas under Larry Brown and at Wake Forest under Carl Tacy. Additionally, he worked as a scout for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

Tributes poured in from Freidinger’s colleagues and peers.

“Dinger was one of a kind,” said Stan Cotten via a release. “He had such a big personality and a passion for basketball. I was so lucky to have him by my side. It’s been an honor to be his friend and partner over the years.”

“I speak for our entire program in mourning the passing of Mark Freidinger,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “Some of my most cherished memories from my time at Wake Forest were spent with Dinger just hearing his stories and sharing his experiences in this game we all cherish. We will miss him greatly.”

“It was an honor to call Mark Freidinger a friend and colleague for four decades,” legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a statement. “He was a masterful storyteller who impressed and entertained all of us with his big personality and basketball acumen. Dinger’s excellence in scouting played a significant role in the success the Spurs have enjoyed over the years. We wish his family the best as they search for peace during this difficult time.”

My heart breaks today over the loss of my dear friend. I was so lucky to sit beside him all these years. We shared basketball and life-to the fullest. I loved him. And I will miss him. We had quite a run…@WakeMBB @DemonDeacons https://t.co/PkgSv6UQY4 — Stan Cotten (@StanCottenWF) March 8, 2026

I have so many wonderful memories of Dinger. He was my casino buddy on road trips. The Seinfeld jokes. The trading of random basketball trivia. Rest in Peace my friend. https://t.co/6GTawgdRur — Steve Kirkland (@skirkland14) March 8, 2026

A truly great man. Dinger had an incredible knowledge of the game and was so good at teaching it to everyone and making it fun. As a basketball analyst, he was the gold standard. Rest easy my friend. https://t.co/NLdSQgbBML — Geoff Arnold (@GeoffOnTheAir) March 8, 2026