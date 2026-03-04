Syndication: The Enquirer

Bruce Pearl caught the ire of the college basketball world in recent days after suggesting the undefeated Miami (Ohio) RedHawks still need to win the MAC Tournament to earn a NCAA Tournament berth.

The former Auburn coach’s remarks have caused a ruckus. The Miami (Ohio) athletic director suggested that Pearl, who joined CBS and TNT Sports as an analyst this season, “should not be near a TV studio” after making his comments about the RedHawks. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi also shaded Pearl saying it’s time to leave Bracketology “to the professionals.”

Despite the noise, Pearl doubled down on his stance earlier this week, saying, “as an at-large, [Miami (Ohio)] are not one of the best teams in the country.”

Even amid all of the hoopla, RedHawks coach Travis Steele decided not to take the bait after his team’s win over Toledo on Tuesday. Steele showered praise on Pearl but simultaneously defended his team during a postgame press conference.

Travis Steele: “I like Bruce (Pearl). Bruce is a great guy. But I’m not calling Bruce and asking him for his opinion on our team. All respect to Bruce, he’s a way better coach than I’ll ever be. He’s a Hall of Famer… But we control our own destiny.”pic.twitter.com/ym9iho65mG — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2026

“I like Bruce. I do. Bruce is a great guy. I’m not calling Bruce and asking him for his opinion on our team,” Steele said. “All respect to Bruce. Bruce is a way better coach than I’ll ever be. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s won everywhere he’s been. I could care less about what the heck he says. We control our own destiny. Let’s prepare the right way, let’s focus on the right things. For [AD] David Sayler, I love that he’s going to bat for us. He’s a fighter. He’s going to fight for us. So he’s not afraid of anybody and he wants to see our program do really well and get the recognition it deserves.”

At 30-0, the RedHawks have a chance to write themselves into the history books on Friday by completing an undefeated regular season with a win over in-state rival Ohio.

Most would agree, no matter what happens in that game or in the MAC Tournament, Miami (Ohio) has done enough to earn a spot into the 68-team field. So Steele isn’t letting the opinion of one pundit get to him or his team.