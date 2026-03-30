Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis as the head coach of the men’s basketball team after a disappointing loss to the VCU Rams in the round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Regardless of how some people might feel about the move, the university is now tasked with finding the program’s next leader.

CBS Sports’ Chris Walker called for the Tar Heels to bring John Calipari to Chapel Hill after Calipari led the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Sweet 16, his 17th time making the tournament’s second weekend in his career as a head coach.

However, buzz is building around Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd being tabbed to replace Davis, and he isn’t doing much to quell the rumors.

Lloyd’s team punched its ticket to the Final Four after pulling away from the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half on Saturday, and in his postgame press conference, he talked about how important it was to pave the road and build things up for those who came to the program after him.

“The sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it’s shining on you, you’ve got to fight like hell to protect it and build it,” he said.

“Arizona’s going to have another good coach after me, I promise you.” Tommy Lloyd on protecting the program, for those who’ve come before, and those who’ll come after. pic.twitter.com/w2UezUN5Hs — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 29, 2026

“That’s what I feel like my number one responsibility is, for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me,” Lloyd added. “Because Arizona’s going to have another good coach after me, I promise you. The place is special.”

People on social media were quick to notice that Lloyd sounded like someone who knew he was on his way out.

This is a very strange thing to say when you’re one of the leading candidates for another job https://t.co/77fWcdb2vL — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 29, 2026

Lloyd may just be trying to force Arizona’s hand into offering a raise or committing more resources for the program, but even if he is propping the door open for his exit this spring, his immediate focus is sure to be on Arizona’s upcoming Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines.