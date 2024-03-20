Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The start of the NCAA Tournament is a sacred time on the sports calendar, one in which fans spend hours agonizing over their brackets while attempting to project the perfect upsets.

But according to one of the sport’s most famous coaches, the NCAA should at least consider taking a hatchet to that very formula in favor of securing better matchups — and ratings — down the line.

Speaking to reporters in Charlotte ahead of No. 9-seed Michigan State’s first-round matchup against No. 8-seed Mississippi State, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo was asked about the state of the NCAA Tournament and the possible elimination of automatic bids for mid-major conferences. And while the national championship-winning coach didn’t express outright support for the idea, he did go as far as to say that it’s something that should be “seriously” examined.

“I just think what’s happening now, everybody likes the upsets in the first weekend, but I’m not sure moving on that’s what’s best for the game,” Izzo said. “I think it’s got to be looked at seriously.”

The larger point Izzo — who referred to himself as “Division II guy” who’s “always looking for the little guys” — seemed to be trying to be making is that something needs to change when it comes to the tournament’s selection process. And despite saying removing automatic bids for mid-majors should be considered, he also said the same about potentially expanding the tournament (which is awfully convenient for the coach of a team that was on the bubble this season).

Considering some of the omissions that were made in this year’s field — some of which were the product of unexpected conference tournament results — it’s definitely a subject worth exploring.

But to be clear, removing automatic bids for mid-majors ain’t it.

While there has been some ratings evidence that supports Izzo’s point regarding deep-in-the-tournament viewership not reflecting fans’ enthusiasm for upsets, the reality is that the NCAA Tournament is doing just fine. In 2010, the NCAA reached a $10.8 billion with CBS and Turner to air the tournament through 2024, which was later extended through 2032 for an additional $8.8 billion. Obviously, a lot will change in both television and college sports the next eight years. But there is no reason to believe that the tournament is in line for anything but another seismic payday.

Plus, while Izzo might be right about the later rounds, the inclusion of the mid-majors is one of the biggest appeals of the tournament’s opening rounds. Would the ratings for UConn’s first-round matchup be better if they were playing Ohio State instead of Stetson? Probably. But there’s something to be said for the cumulative chaos that the inclusion of the mid-majors provides.

After all, there’s a reason why it’s called “March Madness.”

In defense of Izzo — who is getting roasted on social media for his comment — he wasn’t outright supporting the idea and his bigger issue seems to be with the effect that unexpected conference tournament results have on the rest of the field. But he also knows that, in the name of money, the conferences can’t devalue their own tournaments, even if that would be the best — or at least most fair — solution to improving the tournament’s field.

Considering the outrage over some of this year’s snubs, this doesn’t appear to be a conversation that will be going away anytime soon. But at least the one thing most seem to be able to agree on when it comes to this year’s NCAA Tournament is a shared gratitude that we won’t have to watch Virginia ruin another game.