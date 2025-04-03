Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Hill has been a lead analyst for the NCAA Tournament for a decade now and it looks like he will be entrenched in that seat for many years to come thanks to a new contract with TNT Sports.

The former Duke star and Basketball Hall of Famer has signed a long-term extension with TNT Sports where he has served as both an NBA and college basketball analyst. Unfortunately for Hill and TNT, the NBA part will be dropped next season with the association moving on to new television deals with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon.

However, TNT Sports will be expanding their college basketball coverage with the Big East and Big XII and Hill will lead the way in coverage there according to the network announcement.

TNT Sports has reached a long-term extension with Grant Hill, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NCAA Basketball Champion. Hill will continue to be a lead game analyst on TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ collective coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. He will also expand the scope of his contributions to TNT Sports, including its coverage of BIG EAST and Big 12 basketball, with both set to begin during the 2025-26 season. Hill, a Duke legend who was involved in one of the most defining moments in NCAA Tournament history, joined TNT Sports in 2013. He will be calling the upcoming NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday, April 7, marking his 10th time providing game analysis for the event. “College basketball has had such a profound impact on my life, as a student athlete and now as a broadcaster, and I thoroughly enjoy being closely connected to the collegiate game, the student athletes who compete, and their amazing stories,” said Hill. “I’m thankful to TNT Sports for the opportunity to continue this journey together and look forward to what promises to be a fantastic Final Four weekend, among many more to come.”

Grant Hill could have been a very attractive option as a game or studio analyst for either NBC or Amazon as new NBA partners, but NBC has already named Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford as lead analysts. He theoretically could have also been a great fit at ESPN before the network named Richard Jefferson as a permanent fixture on their lead NBA Finals broadcast team in being able to contribute to the NBA or college broadcast teams.

However, this new contract allows Hill to stay put at TNT, lead their expansion into the college game throughout the regular season, and maintain his role calling the Final Four with the recently named best broadcast booth in sports alongside Ian Eagle and Grant Hill.