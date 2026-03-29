Credit: TBS

Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith have become mainstays of the CBS Sports and TNT Sports studio crew for the NCAA Tournament. However, the pair, who rose to broadcasting prominence on Inside the NBA, sometimes leave a lot to be desired in their analysis of the college game.

During the halftime show of Saturday’s Elite 8 game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona Wildcats, Barkley and Smith participated in the “BBall BIG Board” segment alongside Nate Burleson, Clark Kellogg, and Bruce Pearl.

In the game-show-esque segment, the crew members choose from the numbers one through nine, each assigned a hidden question that Burleson presents to the group.

For Smith’s turn, Burleson asked him to name his pick for the standout player of the tournament thus far.

“Man, I would have to say…Sheesh, that’s tough,” Smith responded with his hands in his pockets.

“C’mon, bro! The shot clock is ticking!” Burleson implores.

Pearl eventually comes to the rescue, offering Purdue standout Braden Smith, whom Kenny follows along with. In his second go-around, The Jet says that Pearl is the coach he’d most like to play for in the tournament, perhaps as thanks for the earlier save.

The end of the segment wasn’t quite so smooth. Burleson asked the group to name who would be the best fit to fill in the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina, and was met with uncertainty from both Barkley and Smith.

Some hard-hitting analysis and expert predictions during TBS’s Purdue-Arizona halftime show. pic.twitter.com/ujDP8N0hUq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2026



“That’s a tough one right there,” Charles stated.

“I didn’t want that one,” Smith responded, hands back in his pockets. “A historical man. No, there is no right answer to that right now.”

Kellogg requests a pass on his answer, while Barkley just defaults back to Pearl.

“I’m not opposed to Bruce Pearl taking that job.”

That blunder of a segment drew a lot of criticism on social media, with many wondering why the halftime show wasn’t focused on game analysis when a spot in the Final Four was on the line.

Why are we doing a game show at halftime instead of breaking down the actual game — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 29, 2026

At the half, I’d do analysis over game shows with a chance for the teams to go to the Final Four. https://t.co/WcRWeskehY — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 29, 2026

The TBS Halftime game show gimmick segment was painful to watch. Kenny Smith couldn’t name a single player to at least pretend like he was paying attention when asked who was the best player in the Tourney so far… — Brian Webber (@bwwebber) March 29, 2026

Viewers aren’t always happy with Barkley and Smith’s broadcasting, but the pair have nine Sports Emmys between them, and they’re always capable of producing great moments, which CBS and TBS are fully aware of. They’ll likely be part of NCAA tournament coverage for as long as they want to, even if the “analysis” they provide doesn’t really include any analysis.