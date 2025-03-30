Photo Credit: TBS

Florida’s Thomas Haugh scored 20 points off of the bench on Saturday, which helped the Gators earn a trip to the Final Four with a come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech. Haugh’s performance impressed color analyst Stan Van Gundy, who showered the Florida sophomore with some awkward praise.

“This guy is incredible,” Van Gundy said after Haugh made a big shot. “He’s made more money this weekend than Steve Jobs.”

A brief pause followed. In that time, Van Gundy seemed to remember something — Steve Jobs is dead. Van Gundy then offered a correction.

“Well, we know that,” he said. “He’s made more money than Jeff Bezos this weekend.”

There we go.

We’ll give Van Gundy credit where it’s due. His correction was a lot smoother than Stephen A. Smith, who insisted that he knew former Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson was still alive — despite referring to him as “the late great Nolan Richardson” and saying “God rest his soul.”

Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, did quite well for himself. When he passed away in October 2011, his net worth was estimated at $10.2 billion.

So, to be fair, if making money is Haugh’s goal, Jobs’ lead is a good one to follow.