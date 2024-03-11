Chuck Liddy on assignment in Afghanistan.

Chuck Liddy, who took one of the most iconic photographs in NCAA basketball history, died Sunday.

While he handled many different photo assignments for the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, Liddy became one of the best-known college basketball photographers, handling assignments for ACC games at North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State and elsewhere.

He was on the floor at the 1992 NCAA Tournament game for Duke star Christian Laettner’s famous buzzer-beating shot that knocked off Kentucky. He produced this iconic shot of the moment.

I’d be remiss not to post the photo. His magnum opus. You know the one. pic.twitter.com/s80nZ00eE9 — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 11, 2024



Liddy told WUNC he got into photography because he learned he could get into sporting events for free if he had a camera around his neck. He spent 40 years in the media business, including 27 at the News & Observer, before retiring in 2019. He was a longtime regular at ACC basketball games and earned frequent praise for his work.

Love the crowd reax in this shot by Chuck Liddy. Chuck has always done incredible work but what he's doing now, while going through cancer treatments, is nothing short of amazing. A salute to you, Charles, and may the road rise to meet you in retirement pic.twitter.com/MnI2OCdAim — Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) February 17, 2019

In addition to sports events, Liddy also covered international news, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, earthquakes and more.

Liddy’s family and friends paid tribute to him after news of his passing.

“Chuck could be snarky, didn’t take BS, but be compassionate at the same time. He was also a heck of a photographer that I respected,” said fellow photographer Peyton Williams.

To me, my dad @chuckliddy was the Steve Jobs of photography. I grew up in a darkroom and still hear his voice in my head when I’m trying to do something without looking… breathe, concentrate, orient, and execute. The world is gonna suck without you Daddy. I love you. Rest easy! pic.twitter.com/KqAhTqjSKO — Benjamin Costanza (@bl4nk_io) March 11, 2024

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Duke athletics beat photographer Chuck Liddy, who shot the Blue Devils for the News and Observer. Chuck could be snarky, didn’t take BS, but be compassionate at the same time. He was also a heck of a photographer that I respected pic.twitter.com/u4uXW9ftu5 — Peyton Williams (@peyton_williams) March 11, 2024

Chuck Liddy was a profound photojournalist, a fierce defender of his friends and a HELLUVA fun hang. Any camera scrum with him in it shoulda come with a warning label, for it’s hard to focus on the shot with tears of laughter in your eyes. Rest in Peace, Chuck Liddy. pic.twitter.com/mLT5SrXioE — Lenslinger (@Lenslinger) March 11, 2024

When we needed a family portrait taken, any of the N&O photogs would have done it, but Chuck lived only a few minutes away and I knew for a case of Corona Light he’d take it as seriously as he would the portrait of any politician. And he did. I miss his emails already. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 11, 2024

Have heard that former N&O photog Chuck Liddy has died.

Talk about one of a kind.

He not only got THE shot of the Laettner shot against Kentucky, he would always duck into the media room and say, “What’s up,

scribblers?” What a guy. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) March 11, 2024



[TheSpun.com; Photo Credit: Chuck Liddy]