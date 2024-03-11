Chuck Liddy Photo Credit: Chuck Liddy Chuck Liddy on assignment in Afghanistan.
Chuck Liddy, who took one of the most iconic photographs in NCAA basketball history, died Sunday.

While he handled many different photo assignments for the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, Liddy became one of the best-known college basketball photographers, handling assignments for ACC games at North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State and elsewhere.

He was on the floor at the 1992 NCAA Tournament game for Duke star Christian Laettner’s famous buzzer-beating shot that knocked off Kentucky. He produced this iconic shot of the moment.


Liddy told WUNC he got into photography because he learned he could get into sporting events for free if he had a camera around his neck. He spent 40 years in the media business, including 27 at the News & Observer, before retiring in 2019. He was a longtime regular at ACC basketball games and earned frequent praise for his work.

 

In addition to sports events, Liddy also covered international news, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, earthquakes and more.

Liddy’s family and friends paid tribute to him after news of his passing.

“Chuck could be snarky, didn’t take BS, but be compassionate at the same time. He was also a heck of a photographer that I respected,” said fellow photographer Peyton Williams.


