CBSCollege BasketballBy Arthur Weinstein on

The NCAA Tournament just got started and we may already have the greatest meme of the entire event, thanks to a viral moment and a sad mascot.

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers were getting absolutely crushed by 12-seed McNeese midway through the second half. After the Cowboys hit a 3-pointer to go up 51-29, the truTV broadcast cut to a shot of the Tigers mascot. The mascot sat shaking his head.


Moments don’t get any more meme-able than that one, and the video and image quickly made the rounds on social media, with some sports media personalities getting a big laugh.


Of course, the popular Art But Make it Sports account had something to say.


Clemson rallied but lost, 69-67, which was probably more painful for their poor mascot than losing a blowout. The mascot, nicknamed “The Tiger” (no points for creativity there) has certainly seen better days.

