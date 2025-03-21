Photo Credit: truTV

The NCAA Tournament just got started and we may already have the greatest meme of the entire event, thanks to a viral moment and a sad mascot.

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers were getting absolutely crushed by 12-seed McNeese midway through the second half. After the Cowboys hit a 3-pointer to go up 51-29, the truTV broadcast cut to a shot of the Tigers mascot. The mascot sat shaking his head.



Moments don’t get any more meme-able than that one, and the video and image quickly made the rounds on social media, with some sports media personalities getting a big laugh.

“I realized I could play a million games but I’d still never be satisfied. Maybe what I really want is to BE one of these Clemson Tigers” https://t.co/SM9WqgpyQe — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 20, 2025

McNeese State hits another 3 and the camera cuts immediately to Clemson’s mascot shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/tZwb3jZCrT — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 20, 2025

“Okay, our team is getting blown out. But as long as I don’t end up on TV and become one of those Twitter memes, it won’t be all bad.” – person in the Clemson Tiger mascot costume…maybepic.twitter.com/LCgsKSDatg — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) March 20, 2025

We got ourselves a sad Clemson mascot. This team sucks. pic.twitter.com/tKO4VGkHck — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 20, 2025



Of course, the popular Art But Make it Sports account had something to say.

(Sad) Tiger, by Jean-Léon Gérôme, late 19th c pic.twitter.com/xUOV8zSW7M — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) March 20, 2025



Clemson rallied but lost, 69-67, which was probably more painful for their poor mascot than losing a blowout. The mascot, nicknamed “The Tiger” (no points for creativity there) has certainly seen better days.

And the award 🏆 for “Best Mascot” goes to… the #Tiger! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AWwsMhEKOV — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) March 5, 2018